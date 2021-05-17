Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan graduated in the United States







Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan.

Image Credit: Instagram

The Bollywood actor’s son Shah Rukh Khan graduated from college and footage of the social-distancing ceremony in the US has gone viral. Aryan Khan, 23, can be seen in a graduation gown and red belt as he graduates from the University of Southern California. Previously, Aryan and his mother Gauri Khan had been spotted at the airport on their way to the United States. It is not known if Shah Rukh was at the ceremony. Curious about what the kid star graduated from? Aryan graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Film Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Film Arts. It remains to be seen if that means a film career is in the cards for Aryan, who is a divided image of his father. In the past, Shah Rukh has explained why Aryan didn’t want to be an actor. He doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realizes it too but he’s a good writer, Shah Rukh said during My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. I think that wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a skill set that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realized it when he told me. He came up to me and said, I don’t think I want to act. His problem was knowing what’s practical and honest, he said, every time I’m compared to you … and I don’t want to be in that position, the actor added. Although he doesn’t have big dreams of a movie star, Aryan has lent his voice as Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Another famous kid graduated from the same university as Aryan. Actress Lisa Kudrow shared on social media that her son Julian graduated from the University of Southern California. Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him .. @juls_magewls, she captioned a pic of the two of them.

