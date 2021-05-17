Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 23-29:

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 90 years old. Actor Joan Collins is 88 years old. Actor Charles Kimbrough (Murphy Brown) is 85 years old. Actor Lauren Chapin (Father Knows Best) is 76 years old. Country singer Judy Rodman is 70 years old. Comedian Drew Carey is 63 years old. Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) is 63 years old. Country singer Shelly West is 63 years old. Actor Linden Ashby (Melrose Place) is 61. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 60 years old. Actor Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead) is 56 years old. Radiohead drummer Phil Selway is 54 years old. Actor Laurel Holloman (The L Word) is 53 years old. Maroon 5 drummer Matt Flynn is 51 years old. Singer Lorenzo is 49 years old. Country singer Brian McComas is 49 years old. Actor and playwright John Pollono (This is Us) is 49 years old. . Singer Maxwell is 48 years old. Singer Jewel is 47 years old. Actor LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor, Sons of Anarchy) is 46 years old. Comedian Tim Robinson (Saturday Night Live) is 40 years old. Actor Adam Wylie (Picket Fences) is 37. Director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) is 35. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 30 years old.

May 24: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 84. Cheech and Chong comedian Tommy Chong is 83 years old. Musician Bob Dylan is 80 years old. Actor Gary Burghoff is 78 years old. Singer Patti LaBelle is 77 years old. Actor Priscilla Presley is 76 years old. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid Actor Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge, Iris) is 72 years old. Actor Alfred Molina is 68 years old. Singer Rosanne Cash is 66 years old. Actor Cliff Parisi (Call the Midwife) is 61. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61 years old. Buckcherry bassist Jimmy Ashhurst is 58 years old. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 58 years old. Actor John C. Reilly (Chicago, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) is 56 years old. Actor Dana Ashbrook (Twin Peaks) is 54 years old. Actor Eric Close (Nashville, Without a Trace) is 54 years old. Actor Carl Payne (Martin, The Cosby Show) is 52 years old. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 52 years old. Actor Dash Mihok (Silver Linings Playbook) is 47 years old. Actor Bryan Greenberg (Bride Wars Movies, TVs One) Tree Hill) is 43 years old. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (Something So Right) is 41 years old. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 40 years old. Hinder drummer Cody H anson is 39 years old. Dancer Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars) is 35 years old. Country singer Billy Gilman is 33 years old. Rapper G-Eazy is 32 years old. Actor Cayden Boyd (The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl) is 27 years old.

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (War of the Worlds) is 92. Country singer Tom T. Hall is 85 years old. Actor Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings) is 82 years old. Country singer Jessi Colter is 78 years old. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 78 years old. Director Frank Oz is 77 years old. Actor Karen Valentine is 74 years old. Actor Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) is 74 years old. Scorpions singer Klaus Meine is 74 years old. Actor Patti DArbanville (New York Undercover) is 70 years old. Actor Connie Sellecca is 66 years old. . The Jam singer-guitarist Paul Weller is 63 years old. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58 years old. Actor Joseph Reitman (The Perfect Storm) is 53 years old. Actor Anne Heche is 52 years old. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (Little House on the Prairie) are 51. Actor Jamie Kennedy (Scream) is 51 years old. Actor Octavia Spencer (The Help) is 51 years old. Actor Justin Henry (Kramer vs. Kramer) is 50 years old. Tha Dogg Pound rapper Daz Dillinger is 48 years old. Actor Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait)) is 45 years old. Actor Cillian Murphy (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) is 45 years old. Actor Ethan Suplee (My Name Is Earl) is 45 years old. Actor Lauren Frost (Even Stevens) is 36 years old. Disclosure musician Guy Lawrence is 30 years old.

May 26: Sportsman Brent Musburger turns 82. The Guess Who drummer Garry Peterson is 76 years old. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73 years old. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (Miami Vice) is 72 years old. Actor Pam Grier is 72 years old. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72 years old. Actor Margaret Colin is 63 years old. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 62. Actor Doug Hutchison (The Green Mile) is 61. Actor Genie Francis (General Hospital) is 59 years old. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59 years old. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 57 years old. Helena Bonham Carter is 55 years old. The Gin Blossoms drummer Phillip Rhodes is 53 years old. Actor Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) is 51 years old. Take 6 singer Joey Kibble is 50 years old. South Park co-creator Matt Stone is 50 years old. Singer Lauryn Hill is 46. MercyMe bassist Nathan Cochran is 43 years old. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (CSI) is 42 years old. The actor Hrach Titizian (Homeland) is 42 years old.

May 27: actor Lee Meriwether is 86 years old. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 86 years old. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 85 years old. Actor Bruce Weitz is 78 years old. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 76 years old. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 71 years old. Actor Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor, The West Wing) is 66 years old. Siouxsie Sioux singer of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 64 years old. Crowded House and Split Enz singer-guitarist Neil Finn is 63 years old. Actor Peri Gilpin (Frasier) is 60 years old. Actor Cathy Silvers (Happy Days) is 60. Comedian Adam Carolla is 57 years old. Actor Todd Bridges (Diffrent Strokes) is 56 years old. Alice In Chains drummer Sean Kinney is 55 years old. Actor Dondre Whitfield (Queen Sugar) is 52 years old. Actor Paul Bettany (The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind)) is 50 years old. Nine Days singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux is 50 years old. Actor Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) is 48 years old. Rapper Andre 3000 from Outkast is 46 years old. Rapper Jadakiss is 46 years old. Television chief Jamie Oliver is 46 years old. Actor Ben Feldman (Mad Men) is 41 years old. Actor Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 37 years old. Actor Chris Colfer (Glee) is 31 years old. Actor Ethan Dampf (Americ an Dreams) is 27. Actor Desiree Ross (Greenleaf) is 22.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker turns 90. Singer Gladys Knight is 77 years old. Singer Billy Vera is 77 years old. Singer John Fogerty is 76 years old. Alison Krauss and Union Station musician Jerry Douglas is 65. Actor Louis Mustillo (Mike and Molly) is 63 years old. Actor Brandon Cruz (The Courtship of Eddies Father) is 59 years old. Actor Christa Miller (Scrubs, The Drew Carey Show) is 57 years old. Country singer Phil Vassar is 57 years old. The singer Chris Ballew of the Presidents of the United States of America is 56 years old. Singer Kylie Minogue is 53 years old. Rapper Chubb Rock is 53 years old. Actor Justin Kirk (Weeds) is 52 years old. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (Fox and Friends, The View) is 44 years old. R&B singer Jaheim is 44 years old. Actor Jake Johnson (New Girl) is 43. . Actor Monica Keena (Dawsons Creek, undeclared) is 42 years old. Actor Alexa Davalos (Clash of the Titans The Chronicles of Riddick) is 39 years old. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (24) is 39 years old. Singer Colbie Caillat is 36 years old. Actor Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby) is 36 years old.

May 29: The singer Gary Brooker of Procol Harum is 76 years old. Actor Anthony Geary (General Hospital) is 74 years old. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 71 years old. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 68 years old. Singer LaToya Jackson is 65. Actor Ted Levine (Monk, Silence of the Lambs) is 64 years old. Actor Annette Bening is 63 years old. Actor Rupert Everett is 62 years old. Actor Adrian Paul (TVs The Highlander) is 62. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 60 years old. Actor Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life) is 58 years old. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 54 years old. Quad City DJs singer Jayski McGowan is 54 years old. Actor Anthony Azizi (Threat Matrix, Lost) is 52 years old. Blues Traveler guitarist Chan Kinchla is 52 years old. Actor Laverne Cox (Doubt, Orange Is the New Black) is 49 years old. Third Day guitarist Mark Lee is 48 years old. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (Boondocks) is 47 years old. Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) is 46 years old. Rapper Playa Poncho is 46 years old. Singer Fonseca is 42 years old. Actor Justin Chon (Deception, Dr. Ken) is 40 years old. Actor Billy Flynn (Days of Our Lives) is 36 years old. Actor Blake Foster (Power Rangers Tur bo) is 36 years old. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (Sonny With a Chance) is 32 years old. Actor Kristen Alderson (General Hospital, One Life To Live) is 30 years old. Actor Lorelei Linklater (Boyhood) is 28.