Bollywood actresses who debuted in Tamil movies





Tamil debut of famous Bollywood heroines Highlights Many female stars have expanded their careers in different film industries There are plenty of Bollywood heroines whose Tamil beginnings have become the talk of the town. We have compiled a list of notable movies that showcased the Tamil debuts of famous Bollywood ladies The actor market finds its space in different film industries of Indian cinema. Records show us that heroines who debuted in one language became popular after working in other industries as well. Among these heroines, we have compiled a list of notable female stars who made their Tamil debuts in popular films alongside well-known actors. Priyanka chopra Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in the 2001 film Kollywood Thamizhan alongside Vijay. The film was directed by Majith who made his debut in directing. Priyanka played the love interest of Surya (played by Vijay) in the film. The film had music by D Imman while by G Venkateswaaran under GV Films. Priyanka’s charming on-screen presence alongside Vijay and hit songs captured the interests of fans. Thamizhan is the only Tamil film played by Priyanka Chopra in her career. The film also starred Nassar, Revathi, Vivek (end), Ashish Vidyarthi, Delhi Ganesh, Vinu Chakravarthy, MS Bhaskar and many more. Mallika Sherawat Actress Mallika Sherawat made her Tamil debut in the film Dasavatharam (2008) produced by KS Ravikumar. The film starred Kamal Haasan in 10 different characters and is considered the landmark film in the actor’s career. Mallika’s dashing on-screen presence as Jasmine in the film alongside Kamal Haasan drew many fans. She is introduced as a seductress and a club dancer in the film who marries former CIA agent Fletcher (played by Kamal Haasan). Mallika easily pulled off the persuasive character, including some of the film’s daring action sequences. The film also starred Asin, Napoleon, MS Bhaskar, Rekha, P Vasu, Santhana Bharathi, and many more in supporting roles. Taapsee Pannu For those who don’t know, Taapsee Pannu starred in 10 South Indian films before entering the Bollywood industry with Chashme Baddoor (2013). Taapsee’s second film in her acting career was her Tamil debut Adukalam (2011) alongside Dhanush. the Vetri Maaran The director’s film introduced Taapsee as an Anglo-Indian girl who lives in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Taapsee’s innocent yet charming outlook in the film has won him many fans. Adukalam received 6 National Film Awards in various categories. Sunny leone International sensation Sunny Leone who made her Bollywood debut in Jism 2 appeared in a popular article number Low Aana Life U featured in tamil movie Vadacurry (2014). The film starred actor Jai in the lead role alongside Swathi Reddy, RJ Balaji, Aruldas, Kasthuri Shankar, Misha Ghoshal, Ajay Raj, Venkat Prabhu, Mahat Raghavendra and many more. The film was directed by Venkat Prabhu’s assistant, Saravanan Rajan, while produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri under Meeka Entertainment. The film had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vivek Mervin.







