The Cotton Club Murder ‘starring Rainn Wilson, Christian Slater elevates the mystery of’ 80s real crime with scripted series (exclusive)





Between the 1920s and 1940s, the Cotton Club of New York rose to fame as a Harlem speakeasy that featured prominent black performers for years. But in the '80s, the legendary club became synonymous with a much different tune after Roy Radin was found fatally shot before production on his Cotton Club film could even begin. The case, which became known as the "Cotton Club" murder, rocked Hollywood and now comes to life in Audible's upcoming scripted audio series. Kill Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder, is set to debut on May 27 – and PopCulture has your exclusive first listen! The series features an acclaimed cast including Oscar and Emmy nominee actress Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee actor Rainn Wilson, and Golden Globe Award winning actor Christian Slater. Wilson plays Roy Radin, the "washed-out theater producer" who was trying to break into the film industry with a film about the legendary New York nightclub and whose bullet-riddled body led to an affair and a trial making headlines. Slater plays Robert Evans, the film producer known for his work on The Godfather and Chinese district, who entered into a financial deal with Radin to produce the film. Lewis voices Karen DeLayne "Lanie" Jacobs, who, along with three others, was convicted of second degree murder and kidnapping in the early 1990s. Based on the shocking true story and written by Daniel Thomsen and Jeffery Baker, the eight-part series tells the story of Jacobs, a "cocaine queen" who meets Radin when she leaves Miami for Los Angeles. "Together, they team up for a plan for greatness: a participation in The Cotton Club, a star-studded film produced by Robert Evans, the (un) famous Hollywood legend behind The Godfather and Chinese district. But as egos, ambitions and suspicions collide, it doesn't take long before the deal turns deadly, "the official synopsis, by Audible, lit. "If you let me go, I'll play dead. No one will ever know. I'll throw a million dollar duffel bag in your backyard. God's honest truth," a clip from the show, which you can listen to below, teases the shocking real-life story. Kill Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder is from Audible Originals, Treefort Media and The Komak Company. Eight-part series begins Thursday, May 27 on Audible.

