



Visual Effects Master Phil Tippett (jurassic park) will be honored at this year’s Locarno Film Festival with the Vision Award Ticinomoda 2021, an award that recognizes the achievements of creative artists working behind the scenes to “expand the horizons of cinematic iconography”. Tippett will receive the award at a ceremony in Piazza Grande in Locarno on August 5 and participate in a panel discussion in front of the festival audience on August 6. Locarno will filter RoboCop (1987) and Starship Troopers (1997) – two of Tippett’s notable collaborations with director Paul Verhoeven – as well as the world premiere of Mad god, the animated film Tippett has been working on for several years. Along with Jon Berg, Tippett helped create the miniature stop motion chess scene for the first Star wars and was part of the VFX team which won an Oscar for Special Achievement in 1984 for Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Tippett helped develop new CGI techniques, helping dinosaurs roam the earth for Steven Spielberg jurassic park, work that won him a second Oscar, in 1994, for best visual effects. His VFX work has been nominated for Oscars four more times, from Dragon hunter (1981) to Starship Troopers (1994). Other Fantastic Worlds Tippett brought to life to include Stephenie Meyer’s verse of vampires and werewolves in the dusk series, and the dystopian police state of Verhoeven RoboCop and its suites RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3. “In visual effects, there is a pre-and a post-Phil Tippett,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, announcing the award. “Since Star wars, the whole of fantastic cinema owes a lot to his creative genius. With the power of his imagination and his immense know-how, he has woven the legacy of [stop-motion legend] Ray Harryhausen in the potential of cutting edge CGI, forging a visual armory capable of meeting the new challenges of film storytelling. As he also demonstrates in Mad god [Tippett] is not only a creator at the request of the creative vision of others, but a full-fledged author, innovative, visionary, capable of rethinking cinema in all its forms. The 74th Locarno International Film Festival will take place from August 4 to August 4. 14. The festival is planning a physical event, in person, if possible according to Switzerland’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.







