Henry Golding at 4 am with baby | Entertainment





Henry Golding has been getting up at 4 a.m. every day since becoming a dad. The “Snake Eyes” actor and his wife Liv Lo announced last month that they have become parents to a baby girl and although life with her daughter has been “great” so far, the 34 years old admitted he had to adjust to a new sleep routine. He gushed, “She’s a great baby. She wakes up with me at maybe 4 in the morning. It’s early.” And although she is only a few weeks old, Henry enjoyed seeing how the toddler changed every day. He added to “Entertainment Tonight”: “Literally every day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart.” The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star discovered parenting had brought him and his wife closer – but joked it could have gone either way over the stress of spending a year on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He joked, “It’s the end of the spectrum for COVID anyway. Either you hate yourself dating or you’re even more in love.” Before his daughter was born, Henry admitted that he hoped to be a “cool daddy,” which he insisted was not an easy goal. He said, “I wanna be one of those cool dads. “It’s harder than it looks. I think, I’m sure your kids are going through phases where you’re the greatest hero, the most embarrassing human in their eyes. So I can’t wait to. experience it all. “ And while he wanted to be a supportive parent, the “Gentlemen” star also looked forward to “embarrassing” her child when she grew up. He said, “I want to be the type of guy who dresses up in weird outfits and picks them up in school and embarrasses them, like, continually. “But I want to be a dad who’s there for them, and when times are tough and things aren’t going exactly the way they are, especially living in our day and age with the kids having to be home and schooled. house, and parents have to go through real hardships in their business, and maybe in their small business. Keeping this family together and in a good mood, I think that’s the responsibility of fathers too. “

