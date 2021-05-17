Quick recap of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s trip to Bollywood so far



A journey that began almost ten years ago, the determined Nushrratt Bharuccha has come a long way with support of skill, resilience and passion for the theater. The actress started small with commercials that landed her projects in 2013-14. Nushrratt is celebrating his birthday today and so to celebrate the same, we thought to take a quick look at his career so far …

The actress’s people also did not imagine that Nushrratt would stand out in the industry and did not take her passion seriously, but the actress steadily progressed. After giving numerous auditions, she finally bagged Pyaar Ka Punchnama directed by Luv Ranjan alongside Kartik Aaryan. Many critics appreciated his performance in the film, his next one was Akashvani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 who also garnered praise and made audiences notice his talent.

Then came Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his first film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, his 2018 film Dream Girl was his second consecutive film to garner praise and appreciation from his fans and audiences alike. . Chhalaang, released in 2020 on OTT, was also beloved by audiences. Ajeeb Daastaans, again an OTT version, has been his most impressive work. The actress pulled off the character of a maid, which was totally different from what she had attempted before and yet she managed to make it believable.





Besides a successful filmography frenzy, Nushrratt also wooed audiences with songs from his films. From Care Ni Karda to Chote Chote Peg via Saiyaan Ji, his movements and expressions are captivating.



All in all, the actress has made her way into the world of showbiz and with films like Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu in her kitty, we’re sure her professional graphics will only improve.