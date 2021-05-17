Call of Duty actor Jeff Leach apologizes amid harassment accusations





Call of Duty voice actor and voice actor Jeff Leach apologizes for the hate speech that caused Activision to sever ties with him.

Voice actor and actor Jeff Leach, most recently known for his work in theCall of Duty franchise, apologized to the gaming community after video footage showed him harassing another streamer. Leach voiced Simon “Ghost” Riley in the 2019s Call of Duty: Modern Warfareand Warzone. He has also provided his voice in other titles likeWarhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War andBattlestar Galactica: Deadlock. Video footage of Leach making abusive comments targeting streamer Natalie “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova recently surfaced online, recorded from live broadcasts by YouTuber NitroLuke DX. This sequence led to Activision, publisher ofCall of Dutyfranchise, issuing a statement announcing the end of her relationship with Jeff Leach, “Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision no longer works with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to providing a fun and safe experience for all players. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Warzone Hacker Captured And Banned On TimTheTatman Stream UsingTwitLonger, Leach shared a statement about his accusations of misogyny online on Twitter (via Dexter). Leach apologized for reacting “passionately“to the online reaction surrounding his words, claiming that his”the grudge towards them was not only a mistake, but also the antithesis of my relationship with my fans and the inclusive message that I try to promote – and for that I am deeply sorry but also ashamedJeff Leach’s statement went on to apologize to the individuals and business partners he had harmed by his actions, but he did not identify any of the targets of his explosions by name. Some have turned out to support the actor, whom many view fondly for his role in theCall of Duty franchise. Activision has not offered an official response to Leach’s statement, but the company’s decision to cut ties with him is unlikely to be overturned anytime soon. It should be noted that Leach is not the only actor to have portrayed Ghost since the character’s debut in 2009. Call of Duty:Modern warfare 2, so Leach’s absence probably won’t be a major obstacle to introducing the character in future episodes of the series. Video games are used by many to escape the rigors of everyday life, so it follows that gaming should not be a space where hate language and verbal abuse are tolerated. Unfortunately theCall of Duty The series and its player base have long been known for this kind of language, and Leach is far from the first public figure to find himself in such a situation. In March, NBA player Meyers Leonard was surprised using an insult in a Warzone stream, which prompted many of his game sponsors to cut ties with him. Hopefully businesses and platforms will start to take a more proactive approach to hate speech and harassment issues rather than only taking notice when high profile figures have been called upon. Next: Call Of Duty Rambo And John McClane Skins Look Weird On The Run Source: Jeff Leach (Going through Dexter) Xbox has a stunning new IP address it hasn’t announced yet, Exec teases

About the Author Walter Yeates

(4 published articles)

Walter Yeates is a reporter who integrated with Veterans and Native Americans in December 2016 in Standing Rock, North Dakota, visiting the scene with the organization Veterans Stand For. He has published hundreds of articles in the fields of entertainment, news and sports. He also interviewed Nina Turner, Meredith Placko and Liana Kerzner. Walter is currently working on his first novel. He graduated from the University of East Carolina with a double major in political science and philosophy. In his spare time, Walter is a gamer and is trying to get back into the fitness life. More from Walter Yeates







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos