Disney’s Onyx collective goes out for under-represented creatives – the Hollywood reporter





Disney unveils a new brand of content dedicated to the work of creators of color and under-represented creatives. Led by Freeform President Tara Duncan, the new brand – called Onyx Collective – will feature and launch titles from these creators primarily on Hulu, although other Disney platforms may host offerings of the brand’s voices. Certain Onyx Collective titles will be distributed internationally on Disney + through the company’s Star brand. The first Onyx Collective title? Questlove’s Summer of Soul (… or, when the revolution couldn’t be televised), bought by Fox Searchlight and Hulu in February for a record sum for a documentary premiere at Sundance, by Hollywood journalist sources. “Our industry is immeasurably enriched by the incredible talents of emerging and established color designers. The launch of Onyx Collective allows us to be the best partners of these creators, providing them with the support they need to do their best job, ”said Dana Walden, president of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, in a statement. . “Tara Duncan is a gifted leader with fantastic instincts. With her leading this talented team, we have the opportunity to tell transformative stories that authentically represent our audience and are essential to our success. (Duncan will continue to run Freeform while working on the new brand.) In addition to Summer of the soul, the next adaptation of the docu-series of New York Times MagazineThe “Project 1619”, produced by Oprah Winfrey, will also be an Onyx Collective project. Precarious Star Natasha Rothwell, who recently signed a global deal with ABC Signature, and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity will also work with the Onyx Collective brand. “We are building a home where color designers are inspired, empowered and have unprecedented access to reach audiences around the world,” Duncan said in a statement. “This artist-oriented approach will make Onyx Collective synonymous with entertaining, courageous and daring ideas told from a distinct point of view. I am in awe of the opportunity and all the possibilities. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos