Courtney Love bangs Lily James drama in heated post



















May 17, 2021 – 11:25 am CEST



Emmy griffiths Courtney Love slammed Lily James for involvement in Pamela Anderson’s new drama

Courtney love hit the new Drama by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Pam and Tommy with Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who watches the couple during their relationship in the 90s as well as their leaked sex tape. MORE: Lily James’ Next Role Is A Long Way From Downton – Here’s Everything You Need To Know In a now deleted post on Facebook, Courtney criticized the decision to do the show, calling it “[expletive] scandalous ”and detailing the profound emotional effect the sex tape leak had on her friend at the time. Loading the player … WATCH: Lily James in pursuit of love She wrote: “It destroyed the life of my friend Pamela. Absolutely … Gentlemen don’t approve of that sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy. [expletive] she is.” Lily should play the role of Pamela The singer added that when the sex tape leaked, she was shocked when people around her started to watch it. She wrote: “ALL! The engineers / producers / staff owners were watching the sex tape with a huge schadenfreude … it was disgusting. I forbade anyone to discuss it.” MORE: Lily James Can Totally Understand Her ‘Passionate’ Role In New Drama The Pursuit of Love MORE: Will Lily James Be In Downton Abbey Sequel? The synopsis for Hulu’s upcoming show reads: “The eight-part comic limited series tells the true story of the release of the very first viral video in history – the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape. “ However, while the gang will play a major role in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy’s relationship dating back to the whirlwind romance that began with their marriage after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their several million. dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos