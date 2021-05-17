“We’re not here to be a statistic” – The Hollywood Reporter

Bozoma Saint John has a resume that any executive would envy, having led marketing or branding at Pepsi-Cola, Apple Music, Uber and Endeavor before joining Netflix as chief marketing officer in June. In other words, it’s a track record one would think industry insiders would seek to present as an example of how their system works, an exceptional merit attracting top brands.

But instead, in December, Ad Age called Saint John “the marketing manager most likely to cut jobs in 2021,” casting his career in a cynical light. Readers were quick to label the post as a one-sided incident, singling out and criticizing the moves of a rare black woman in directing the sequel without context or exploration of the myriad ways race and gender have come together. an impact on the workplace experience. (Ad Age apologized and revised his story.)

Saint John spoke with THR on the contradictory emotions surrounding professional recognition, the personal assessment of tokenism and the recent revelation which renewed his hope for a more equitable future.

There is both validation and real anger in finally being celebrated in your career. Validation by saying, “See, I told you I was dope. Look at everything I have done.

But that moment is preceded by years of trying to express my ideas without being looked at as weird, trying to change shape and change code and find ways to make others feel comfortable with ideas that reflected. simply my own experience.

So ultimately coming to that moment of recognition feels like reaching nirvana, but people only recognize the fact that you have arrived. No one recognizes what it took to get there. And this is where the anger appears. And then, guess what? I can’t even express that, because then you’ll be the angry black woman.

The other part is that when we win it’s a victory for the culture, which of course is heroic and noble, but sometimes you don’t just want the crowd to cheer you on? Sometimes don’t you just want them to say your name? This is not granted to us. We are only asked to be magnanimous in our victory.

On the other hand, the fear of failure is much more heightened. If you fail, everyone’s failure. The pressure that comes with it can be overwhelming. You have to be perfect. If you lose that job, then maybe the next person won’t have a chance to do it. No one ever said, “Because that white man failed, all white men are failures.” But a black woman fails, it’s like, “Maybe she couldn’t do the job because she was one of those other people. Maybe the environment is just too harsh. “

Saint John has Jerri DeVard, former director of marketing at Verizon, as a model.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The idea of ​​tokenism is very personal to me. We are talking about real human beings who work hard and love the work we do. We’re not here to be a statistic or anyone’s favorite project. When we say, “My blood, sweat and tears brought me here”, it is not a concise statement we are making about how hard we work. When we talk about tokenism, trust me – it’s not like we don’t think so ourselves. You’re put in the role, and you know everyone’s thinking about it, and you think about it a bit too. So guess what’s going on: you have to outperform.

This is where the sweat comes from. And you’ll bleed for work and you’ll bleed for industry. You will go above and beyond to prove that you are not there just because you are a black woman.

I was not put in this role because I am a black woman. I got put in this role because I’m dope at what I do. And the fact that I’m a black woman is just the extra sauce. You’re lucky that I’m a black woman, that I have the perspective that I have, that I have the nuance of the experience, that I can look at things from a different perspective than everyone else. in the room look at it.

Maybe in the next 10 years things will be different. I look back at who I admired coming. Jerri DeVard was a tough guy before we started calling each other that. I met her in the early 2000s when I was 23 or 24 and she was marketing manager at Verizon. She was the only black woman in marketing you could name who was fierce, forward-thinking, smart, and had the big job. Maybe she even thought there would be more then.

Now, I’m setting where she was setting. There is probably someone in their early twenties looking at me. And I hope she doesn’t get to that point and look around and say, “Damn, I hope when the next one comes she can see more people around her. “

I don’t think it’s a surprise Ad age It wasn’t the first time someone had questioned my accomplishments or tried to turn them into something negative. Reaching the top of the mountain just means you’re sensitive to high winds. They are fierce, strong, and much cooler. But it’s not often that I feel the support of the multitude, where I don’t feel so alone. So I shed tears when I saw people standing up for me. I might sound steadfast, but the idea that I’m immune is like the idea of ​​the magical nigger. The truth is tears always flow, I still bleed and I still sweat my ass. I am not superhuman. I’m just super good at what I do.

I was looking for shelter and surprisingly it came from people at the foot of the mountain. They said, “We can’t bring you down, no! Because that will mean that none of us can stay up there. This is actually the beauty of the community. They saw each other in what happened. I’m re-energized by the fact that it’s actually not the lonely trip after all.

If we can be bold enough to say that there is a solution, it’s by recognizing that you are not alone. It was truly a wake-up call for me, knowing that while maybe I don’t see many people exactly like me on these peaks, there is a cavalry in its path. It’s only a matter of time, and all I have to do is dig my heels in and keep standing there. It is such a beautiful and heartwarming thought.

