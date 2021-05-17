Mexican Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe :: WRAL.com





– Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe in the 69th annual pageant, which was delayed last year due to Covid-19. “MXICO ESTO ES PARA TI,” Meza, 26, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which translates to “Mexico is for you,” alongside a video of her after the announcement of victory. The competition was held in Hollywood, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “Access Hollywood” Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe, co-hosted the event, which also featured a performance by Luis Fonsi. Meza beat 73 other women, including Miss Brazil Julia Gama, who was finalist, and Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo, second finalist. “I am very honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I have stood with tonight,” Meza said in a press release from the Miss Universe Organization. “It is a dream come true to wear the crown of Miss Universe, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.” In her closing statement during the contest, Meza spoke about beauty standards. “We live in a society that is increasingly advanced, and as we progress as a society, we have also progressed with stereotypes,” she said. “Beauty these days is not just the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our minds, but in our hearts and the way we behave. Never allow someone to tell you that you have no value. “ Meza, from Chihuahua City, is a model and makeup artist and a software engineering graduate, according to the Miss Universe Organization press release. She is also an activist and “works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence,” the statement said. Meza is also an official tourism brand ambassador for her hometown of Chihuahua, according to the Miss Universe Organization. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, South Africa’s first black woman to win the crown, held the title since December 2019. “What moment! Meza wrote in another Instagram post, sharing a photo of when she was crowned. “Ready for this trip!” Meza will move to New York “to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign,” said the Miss Universe Organization.

