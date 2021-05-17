Appetize Launches New Payment Technology for Gyms & Entertainment, Hospitality & Restaurants | Business

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 17, 2021 –
Today, Appetite, the leading digital commerce platform, introduces Appetize Payments, an all-in-one solution that combines payment processing services with the best Appetizes cloud software. Launched at a time when major venues and hotel brands are looking to unify their technology stack, Appetize Payments eliminates the need for expensive third-party services, provides price transparency, and offers a single point of support.
We launched Appetize Payments due to growing demand from our corporate customers for a more streamlined and transparent payment solution, said Kevin Anderson, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Appetize. Offering our own payment solution in addition to our state-of-the-art software suite reduces friction and ultimately allows our customers to focus on growing their business. This is an important next chapter in the evolution of our platform.
Appetize Payments is now available in all Appetize products for multiple industries, including sports & entertainment, attractions, foodservice, education, and restaurants.
The benefits of Appetize Payments include:
- Better rates. Eliminate the high cost of third party fees.
- Transparent pricing. A single report includes pricing for merchant services and key business information to increase visibility and transparency.
- Future-proof digital payments. All Appetize Payments compatible software and hardware supports dip, tap, scan, RFID and NFC functionality, digital currency / wallets, and major gift card and loaded securities platforms.
- Single point of support. Fast and easy support with a single point of contact for all inquiries regarding payments, point-of-sale systems, and software, gateway and processor vendors.
- Secure and streamlined platform. Appetize supports validated and point-to-point (P2PE) PCI encryption solutions that enable drastic reduction in network reach and security assessment.
Adopting Appetize Payments gave us an all-in-one solution that conveniently streamlines our payments and software , says Eric Sanchez, controller of the fast-casual restaurant chain Hale & Hearty. The platform simplifies our support and reporting models and ultimately saves us money on every transaction processed as we no longer have to pay a percentage to a third party. I was delighted to continue working with Appetize for many years to come .
Since the product launch, over 50% of Appetize’s new partners have signed up for Appetize Payments, including Hale & Hearty, FC Cincinnati, Allen Eagle Stadium and Hillsboro Hops.
Appetize Payments offers free enrollment in exchange economy programs to reduce card branding fees and in-person installation if onsite assistance is required. There are no long-term commitments or early termination fees, with the goal of relieving payments for businesses, while improving the customer experience every day.
This new offering works with the full range of Omnichannel Appetizes solutions, including point-of-sale devices, self-service kiosks and handhelds. Management and staff have access to industry-leading Appetizes Activate software, which allows devices to seamlessly switch between stores, revenue centers and service modes; Interact, which provides self-service capabilities through kiosks and the mobile web; and Connect, a web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, providing sites with a real-time management, reporting and analytics platform accessible from anywhere, anytime.
About Appetize
Launched in 2011, Appetize powers food, beverage and retail transactions for the world’s largest businesses, including gyms and entertainment venues, theme parks, multi-unit restaurants, campuses education and travel and leisure businesses with its advanced, fully cloud-based solutions. Specializing in contactless payments, mobile ordering and menu management, the Appetizes enterprise commerce platform includes point-of-sale terminals, self-service kiosks, handhelds / tablets, online ordering. line, mobile web and API integrations, as well as powerful management tools to control operations.
