10 actors who played several iconic movie characters

In the original version of the film, Fame, we told the audience: There are 50,000 people who walk around calling themselves actors and maybe 500 make a living there. Most of them do advertisements to pay the rent. The others wait for tables, clean other people’s apartments, live in well-being and in hope.

Of those who are successful (and not just for a living), they may play leading roles in films, but not all of them become icons. Very few are able to achieve even an iconic role. It’s an even rarer feat when someone gets to play more than a character who takes on a life of their own.

ten Michael keaton

He was Batman, Beetlejuice, andBirdman.Acclaimed actor Michael Keaton hid his still young and handsome boy face behind the masks of two superheroes and a poltergeist.

Because of this actor’s lineup, he was whimsical yet menacing as an undead, his nuanced performance as Bruce Wayne’s alter ego changed the modern superhero game, and his deeply sad but somber portrayal. and funny about a faded movie star struggling to put on a Broadway show was hailed as brilliant – naturally, he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Moreover, Keaton will forever be known as Mr. mom (a role as a stay-at-home dad that was ahead of his time).

9 John travolta

There were a number of iconic roles on John Travolta’s CV with some awesome parts. He will always be loved with the disco dancing, the white costume wearing Tony Manero from the movie (one of the best soundtracks of all time) Saturday night fever.

Although many have played the role of Danny Zuko on stage and on screen, the only version of the character from Fat that everyone remembers is Travolta. After a Hollywood hiatus, his return as ultra-cool hitman Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino’s pulp Fiction returned his star.

8 Julia robert

She is one of the most beautiful movie stars in the world with a long list of varied and interesting roles, but her most iconic ones were both because of their luck, women who had a lot to say. Like Vivian in A pretty woman, Roberts was the proverbial sex worker with a heart of gold who promoted his culture, not the nature that determines who a person can be. Who will ever forget, the prettiest of beautiful women in her brown dress with white polka dots and her numerous tote bags reminding the posh saleswomen that it was a “big, huge mistake” in fact not to wait for her?

Roberts, won an Oscar for his titular role in Erin Brockovich.She played the real woman, who fought energy company PG&E over her guilt in contaminating Hinkley’s groundwater, with memorable confidence.

7 Queen latifah

She has a successful music career, but her talent turned out to be too great for one profession, so Queen Latifah added producer and influencer to her resume. For a long time, as an actor, she was a maid of honor, playing the role of sidekick or supporting actress. But there were bigger things to come.

She is now synonymous with major roles on television and on the big screen. They include the Wizard of Oz in The Wiz live, BessieSmith in the biopic of the blues singerBessie, and Hattie McDaniel in the miniseriesHollywood.

6 Reese witherspoon

Ranked # 92 in Forbe’s The 100 most powerful women in the world, Reese Witherspoon is a producer who runs her own company called Hello Sunshine, and also operates a book club, two podcasts and has deals with Audible, DirecTV and Apple. She also owns the website, Draper James.

If that wasn’t enough, as an actress her name is synonymous with the very pink Elle Woods The revenge of a blonde franchise and won an Oscar for her lead role as June Carter, wife of Johnny Cash in the biopicWalk the line. All of this does not include the fact that she also played several iconic roles on television.

5 Sylvester stallone

Sylvester Stallone had a split personality in Hollywood known as the titular characters in bothRocky and Rambo.

His screenplay for a working-class boxer’s rags-to-riches story was repeatedly rejected because Stallone insisted on playing it as well. Finally, someone was smart enough to see the screenwriter in the lead role. The film went on to become a smash hit, as well as a blockbuster franchise. In the footsteps of his sports film, his action film franchise, where Stallone, aka John Rambo, is a one-man army.

4 Arnold schwarzenegger

The former bodybuilder and former governor of California, like Stallone, has two aliases: Conan the Barbarian andThe Terminator.

As thecyborgassassin, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill a woman, whose son would one day save humanity from extinction. His phrase, “I’ll be back,” is now part of the vernacular of pop culture. His previous role as a muscular young warrior seeking revenge for the death of his parents at the hands of the leader of a snake cult earned Schwarzenegger worldwide fame.

3 Kristen stewart

The openly gay actress has a straight talk in her personal life and a chameleon in her professional life. Kristen Stewart could easily have had a light career as the pretty main of any romantic comedies of her choice, but instead she chose to challenge herself to disappear into the roles.

She first shone likevampire Bella Swan – the part that put her on the map – in dusk. She has also delivered great performances in many other roles, but her role as Joan Jett inRunaways remains spectacular.

2 Harrison ford

Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard. Who else could have played these roles besides Harrison Ford, the actor who can’t hurt?

Whether you choose to swap the star with the futuristic sleuth of Blade runner, the space cowboy in Star wars, or the whip-cracking archaeologist, there’s no denying that as long as Ford is on screen, the performance will be memorable.

1 Chadwick boseman

In 2013, the late Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020) gave his breakthrough as Jackie Robinson in 42. Then he portrayed music legend James Brown in Go up, then the titular role of the judge of the Supreme Court in Marshall.

But it was his portrayal of Marvel superheroesBlack Pantherthis made him an award-winning star and model. The Howard University graduate received posthumous praise for his performances in Ma Rainey’s black backgroundand Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

