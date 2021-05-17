Top 5 Hollywood News Today: ‘WandaVision’ Dominates MTV Awards, New ‘Black Widow’ Music Video Revealed





On Sunday, the MTV Movie and TV Awards saw “WandaVision” win major awards. Meanwhile, the rumor of Taika Waititi and Rita Ora’s romance is now public. Here are the main stories of the day. Marvel superhero series ‘WandaVision’ casts spell on MTV Awards The Marvel superhero series “ WandaVision ” was the big winner at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, as Sacha Baron Cohen mocked his recent Oscar loss – with a little help from Borat, Bruno and of the gang. Learn more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-marvel-superhero-series-wandavision-casts-spell-on-mtv-awards-385534 Scarlett Johansson’s new “ Black Widow ” music video released: Many came out at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Along with the new Marvel Studios music video Loki, the makers also unveiled a new Black Widow music video. The film directed by Cate Shortland is produced by Kevin Feige. Learn more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-scarlett-johanssons-black-widow-new-video-clip-out-watch-385509 Nick Jonas is back from hospital after injury on set Nick Jonas was reportedly injured on the sets of a television show recently. According to a report in TMZ, the member of Jonas Brothers was hospitalized for the same. After receiving treatment, Nick returned home on Monday and reportedly resumed filming his singing reality show, The Voice. Learn more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-nick-jonas-is-back-home-from-hospital-following-injury-on-set-385611 Bella Hadid criticized by Israel for joining pro-Palestinian march A day after model Bella Hadid took to the streets of New York for a pro-Palestinian march, the State of Israel criticized the model, saying her advocacy amounted to calling for “the elimination of the state.” Jewish”. Find out more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bella-hadid-slammed-by-israel-for-joining-pro-palestinian-march-385575 Taika Waititi and Rita Ora make their romance public as they are spotted hand-in-hand in Sydney New couple alert! Looks like actor-filmmaker Taika Waititi and actress-singer Rita Ora have made their romance public. The couple were spotted having breakfast together and walking around Sydney amid rumors the duo were dating. Learn more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-taika-waititi-rita-ora-make-their-romance-public-as-they-are-spotted-hand-in-hand- in -sydney-385621

