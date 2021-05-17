The unexpected character who could be in the new movie

Dragon Ball Super will feature an unexpected character in the new movie. Here are our best guesses on who it might be.

After years of waiting, Dragon ball super will return in 2022 with a brand new movie – one, according to Akira Toriyama, that could include a surprise character. In a statement accompanying the announcement of the new film, Toriyama said in an official quote, “Just like the previous film, I am heavily directing the story and the dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn’t be talking too much. plot still, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining fights, which can feature an unexpected character. “

This quote clearly leaves the door open for a pre-established character to return, possibly continuing Dragon ball super in the Moro arc of the manga. Then again, fans weren’t expecting to see Broly, a non-canon character, emerge in Dragon Ball Super: Broly,instead, the unexpected character could be a character who resides outside of the current canon. With these two in mind, let’s make educated guesses about who this character might be.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Dragon Ball: What’s Wrong With Tien’s Third Eye, Anyway?

As in Broly, the secret character is a villain reserved for the cinema

If the film follows the trend of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, then the villain might be an established moviefoe with a reason to return. In this sense, two prominent fan favorite movie characters become likely: Cooler and Janemba. With the reestablished focus on Frieza in Dragon ball super, it would make sense to see Frieza’s large family come into the limelight, especially Cooler. Of course, Janemba would open the door for the characters to explore more of Hell and the other dead villains.

Cooler and Janemba have appeared in several games and spin-offs, which makes them slightly more likely to appear. However, if they want to bring in someone truly unexpected, they could bring Garlick Jr. back from the movie. The dead zone. Although he once had a non-cannon bow in Dragon ball z. The film could also incorporate the Tuffles and bring Dr. Lychee to Dragon Ball: plan to eradicate the Saiyans. Again, however, these characters would certainly be less expected than Cooler or Janemba.

RELATED: Dragon Ball: The Anime Origin of Vegeta’s Surprised Brother

An even older Dragon Ball character could appear

Another strong possibility is that the secret character is an older character in franchise history. Much like the way Frieza, Emperor Pilaf, and Arale appeared in Dragon ball super, it’s possible that the unexpected character is someone fans have agreed to never see again. Like, for example, Launch. Or, maybe, a character from Dragon ball which has significant significance for the characters, like Grandpa Gohan.

What’s more likely, however, is that we’ll see a slightly more obscure, possibly non-canon character from Dragon ballhas passed. This leaves the door open for the return of Pikkon – the hero who fought Goku in the Non-Canon Otherworld Tournament. Another possibility is Tarble, Vegeta’s forgotten brother.

RELATED: Dragon Ball Super: Goku & Vegeta Get to Know Costume Design

Dragon Ball GT character could appear in second Dragon Ball Super movie

Yet what might be the most unlikely possibility of all is the appearance of a character from Dragon Ball GT, a series that Dragon ball super did everything possible to make it non-canon. However, with the success of Dragon Ball Super Hero reincorporate the non-canon Dragon ball gt elements in modern Dragon ball, it’s increasingly likely we’ll see something from the swept-up sequel series reintroduced into canon.

If the new Dragon ball super the film incorporates anything from Dragon ball gt, it would most likely include a character: Baby. The new film could combine Dragon Ball: plan to eradicate the Saiyans and the Baby Arc to finally focus on the Tuffle’s ultimate revenge against the Saiyan Race. It would certainly be an unexpected arc for Dragon ball super to undergo, but that would make thematic sense, given the series’ expansion of lore and introspection in the past.

Anyway, with the first Dragon ball super film since Dragon Ball Super: Broly On the horizon, fans won’t have to wait long to see which of these characters – if any – ends up taking center stage in this new film.

KEEP READING: Dragon Ball Super: Heeters’ Complete, Dastardly Plan Revealed

The 5 most overlooked pieces of One Piece foreshadowing





About the Author