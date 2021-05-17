Lagavulin and actor Nick Offerman’s team to launch new Guinness Cask whiskey





A top-notch distillery on Islay has teamed up with actor Nick Offerman to release the new Guinness Cask whiskey. The Lagavulin Distillery, known for its peaty single malt, and the Parks and Recreation star have created a limited edition 11-year-old whiskey, finished in Guinness beer barrels. Blending Nick’s love for Guinness and woodworking and inspired by his father, the new whiskey is the second expression launched as part of the partnership between the Islay Distillery and the actor which began in 2014. It follows the 11-year-old Lagavulin Offerman edition, which launched in October 2019.





(Image: Diageo)

This week’s best stories from Scotland Now The latest Offerman Expression is an 11 year old single malt that has been finished for four months, in Guinness beer kegs from Diageo’s Open Gate Brewery. The distillery team said that alongside the traditional notes of intense peat and charred wood, they also picked up roasted coffee, dark chocolate and caramel from the barrels of Guinness beer. First appearing as one of Ron Swanson’s best-known whiskeys, Nick’s best-known characters, the distillery even appeared in an episode of the hit series Parks and Rec. Nick continued to work with the distillery, producing a number of commercials, including a new video titled Lagavulin: My Tales of Whiskey series, “Nick Offerman’s Father’s Day Part Five”. that you can watch here. In it, the star is enjoying a pint of Guinness with his father when he receives a direct call from the distillery with a unique problem that he fixes in typical Offerman / Ron Swanson fashion. This week’s best stories from Scotland Now Speaking about the new release, Nick said, “The opportunity to collaborate on this truly sublime, smoky laugh juice renews my gratitude for the simple things in life, like the love of a father, and the good manners that ‘he taught me. “ The limited edition version is currently available in the US for $ 79.99, Diageo has yet to announce when it will be available in the UK. Don’t miss the main cultural and heritage stories from all over Scotland. Sign up for our bi-weekly Scotland Now newsletter here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos