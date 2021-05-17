Rego Park artist wins international illustrator competition, winning trip to Hollywood and cash prize – QNS.com





Subscribe to our NY Politics Newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

A young artist from Rego Park has won the Illustrators of the Future competition, a competition that receives thousands of entries from around the world every year. Shiyi Yu, 22, is one of 12 illustrators chosen to travel to Hollywood for a week in October, where they will attend professional workshops and an awards ceremony. In addition to this, Yus’ works will be published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37, a bestselling collection of science fiction short stories and illustrations. Yu submitted three watercolor illustrations, all of which combine his fantasy world with reality. I like to watch anime movies, all kinds of fantastic stuff, said Yu. And I take inspiration from real life too, [and] the people I meet. I make dreams come true. It makes life much more interesting. John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press, the agency that runs the competition, said Yu stood out for his unique vision and inspiration from nature and fantastic worlds. Anyone can submit and win if they’re creative, talented and can tell a story, Goodwin said. This [competition] acts as an encouragement for artists to continue. Yu attends the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She said winning this competition would help her stand out among others her age when she applies for internships in the future. At the moment, Yu doesn’t have an internship planned but knows she has many paths that she can choose. I’m more researching the community an internship is in, Yu said. The people around me are very important. Yu said the people and community of Queens played a big part in his inspiration. Yu and her family came to Rego Park after immigrating from China at the age of 11. Queens is a very culturally diverse place, very open-minded, open to all races and ideas, Yu said. Queens, and New York in general, is a very artistic place. The people are very creative and full of warm blood. I identify with that kind of personality. Wherever Yus’ career takes her, she always hopes to express her creativity in everything she does. I [hope] living flourishing, expressing and using my artistic abilities, if I can do it in any shape or form, I am happy, said Yu. This summer, Yu will be volunteering with AmeriCorps to help her community which she says is ravaged by homelessness and hunger due to COVID-19. The Future Writers and Illustrators Contest has awarded more than $ 1 million in prizes and royalties since its inception in 1982. The winners of this contest have gone on to produce comics and contribute to television shows and dramas. movies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos