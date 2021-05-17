Enchanted 2 begins filming as full cast confirmed for Disney + movie





Production is underway on Disenchanted, the sequel to Amy Adams’ 2007 film Enchanted, as Disney confirms full cast for the film.

From disneyDisillusioned began production as studies confirm full casting. Amy Adams starred in the original 2007 filmNice to meet youas Giselle, a princess on hold destined to marry James Marsden’s Prince Edward. On their wedding day, however, Giselle accidentally leaves the Andalusian kingdom and finds herself in modern New York City where she has to reckon her fairytale sensibility with the hectic city life. A classic story of fish out of water,Nice to meet yougarnered critical acclaim upon its release set to earn three nominations for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. While progress on the sequel has stalled, Disney surprised everyone with its 2020 Investor Day call and announced that the sequel is officially in the works.Disillusionedwill go straight to Disney + sometime in 2022 and announce the return of original stars Adams, Marsden, Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey. Maya Rudolph was also announced as part of the film’s cast in a villainous role. Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have also reportedly joined the cast. Related: Delighted: Every Disney Voice Actor’s Easter Egg Now, after director Adam Shankman teased some exciting news coming up this week, Disney has announced thatDisillusionedofficially started filming. The studio has confirmed the cast of the set with a cute video announcing the addition of newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino as the adult daughter of Dempsey’s character. Nancy Tremaine, Oscar Nunez and Kolton Stewart will also be showing and production will take place in Ireland ahead of the film’s 2022 debut. With the shoot onDisillusioned Set throughout the summer, the film looks set for a late spring or early summer release on Disney +. While all eyes have been on the streamer’s exciting roster of Marvel content, the studio is also looking to expand its library beyond the comic book franchise.Disillusionedis the perfect movie to do that, from its star-studded cast to its classic Disney feel. If the music in the sequel is half as catchy asNice to meet youoriginal songs, there will be plenty of earworms to come. Even with all the new songs that would come with itDisillusioned, it’s hard to say what is the most exciting part of the sequel. Since the original 2007 film, Adams’ career has exploded as the actress is acclaimed for every role she takes on. Seeing her reunite with the original cast is sure to please longtime fans of the original film and attract newcomers. Likewise, seeing Maya Rudolph playing the role of a Disney villain will be a treat for fans of the actress whenDisillusionedfinally the releases and all the signs indicate that this sequel is as successful as the first. More: Enchanted 2: Everything We Know So Far Source: Disney GI Joe: Origins Shows The Debut Of Snake Eyes & Storm Shadows Dynamic

