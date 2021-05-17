AT&T to Merge WarnerMedia Operations with Rival Discovery | Business

NEW YORK (AP) AT&T and Discovery will merge their media businesses in a $ 43 billion deal that will create a new company overseeing CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS, as well as Discovery’s Food Network, HGTV and others.

With Monday’s deal for the WarnerMedia split, AT&T pulls out of a multi-year campaign to break into the streaming and entertainment industry, where big players are struggling with ever-larger dedicated war chests premium and original content.

This arena which has been inundated over the past couple of years with new players, including those belonging to AT&T and Discovery, which operate HBO Max and Discovery + respectively.

The new company will be in direct competition with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney and Comcast, which are bringing together a growing arsenal of original media content.

This is a major change of direction for AT&T, which faced the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight by acquiring Time Warner Inc. for more than $ 80 billion. AT&T will now refocus its attention on telecoms.

It’s not immediately clear what the new company will mean for customers, but it will likely allow the streaming service bundle. For example, Disney offers its viewers Disney +, Hulu and ESPN. A standalone streaming service for CNN is also a possibility.

The combined media company will always be smaller than competing streaming services.

HBO Max and HBO have a combined global subscriber base of approximately 63.9 million, and Discovery + has approximately 15 million subscribers. This compares to Netflix, which has over 200 million subscribers worldwide, and Disney +, which has over 100 million.

In a call with investors, Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will lead the new company, said he believes the standalone company could garner 200, 300, 400 million “subscribers at some point in time. the future, but there were no details of a timeline.

The deal is unlikely to result in any changes for AT&T, HBO Max, and Discovery + customers in the near term. WarnerMedia is continuing with plans to expand the service, including a Latin American launch in June, and a supposedly $ 10 per month ad-supported version of HBO Max is expected to be announced this week.

This is the second time this year that AT&T has ended a major acquisition as it navigates a rapidly changing media landscape. In February, the company split the satellite TV service DirecTV for a fraction of the $ 48.5 billion it paid in 2015.

If the deal goes through, AT&T shareholders would own 71% of the new company and Discovery shareholders would own 29%. AT&T would get $ 43 billion in cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia would retain some debt.

AT&T first sought to acquire what was then called Time Warner with the goal of controlling both sides of the entertainment process: the broadband and wireless services that help deliver entertainment to homes and the entertainment itself. . He was able to bundle free HBO Max subscriptions with his phone service, for example. But the cost of maintaining a competitive streaming service has become a burden.

AT & Ts’ track record has not allowed for the aggressive investment required for HBO Max or 5G wireless push (nor, for that matter, for the consumer fiber sector). Ultimately, they had no choice, wrote Craig Moffett, analyst at MoffettNathanson.

Industry analysts say the need to be successful in both areas has grown too important.

When they acquired Time Warner, the vision was to have this kind of mega-company that will have a seamless backbone between the content side and the broadband side, added CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi. This vision clearly did not materialize.

AT&T is in massive debt and needs to invest more money as it builds next generation 5G wireless networks, wireless is its core business. He announced Monday that he plans to increase capital investment for 5G and fiber internet.

The new company will be able to cut costs by $ 3 billion per year, the companies said, money that could be spent on original streaming content. It will house nearly 200,000 hours of programming and bring together more than 100 brands under a single global portfolio, including DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC and Animal Planet.

This likely means layoffs as companies consolidate.

The new company will have a board of directors of 13 members. Seven will be initially appointed by AT&T, including the president. Discovery will initially appoint six directors, including Zaslav.

The deal is expected to close by the middle of next year, but still has to be approved by Discovery shareholders. AT&T shareholders do not need to vote on the transaction.

Shares of Discovery Inc. jumped 3% to $ 36.73 on Monday. AT&T shares rose 4% to $ 33.51.

AP business editors Tali Arbel, Anne D’Innocenzio and Michelle Chapman contributed to this report.