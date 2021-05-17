The Lego Spider-Man set lets you build The Daily Bugle from 3,772 pieces





Lego Peter Parker is about to be noticed by its demanding editor-in-chief. Lego’s new and extra-large The Daily Bugle set Gives you control over J. Jonah Jameson’s temper, as well as Spider-Man battles with iconic Marvel villains like Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. The oversized 3,772-piece set stands almost 82 centimeters in height, making it the largest Lego Marvel set to date. Lego recommends the complex set for builders 18 and over. As with the painstakingly detailed Set of friends tv shows, The Daily Bugle is jam-packed with little bits and pieces for die-hard fans. The set includes 25 minifigures, including Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Mysterio, Punisher, Daredevil and even Spider-Ham, the swine version of Spider-Man. Lego Group

The four story modular Bugle building features the ground floor entrance (which may look like it has blown up), the newsroom (complete with donuts), a Green Goblin attack play and the offices of Betty Brant and Jameson on the top floor. An emergency exit runs to the side and there is a water tower and a large “The Daily Bugle” sign on the roof. “One of my favorite elements is the green goblin flying inside the building through the window,” Designer Mark John Stafford said in a Lego statement on Sunday. “Being able to design a frozen action moment like this in a Lego set has always been a dream and I finally managed to make it happen.” The large number of minifigs combined with the detailed building design means you can play all kinds of storylines, from comics or different versions of movies, from Tobey Maguire to animation. Into the Spider-Verse. The Daily Bugle will be available to Lego VIPs on May 26 and to the general public on June 1 for $ 300 (AU $ 275 AU $ 386). Are your Spidey senses still tingling?

