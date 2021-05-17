College for Financial Planninga Kaplan Company Introduces New Sports and Entertainment Designation for Wealth Advisors | Business

CENTENNIAL, Colorado – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 17, 2021 –

College of Financial Planning A Kaplan Company and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management today announced the creation of a new designation program for wealth advisers to meet the specialized financial needs of professionals in the sports and entertainment industries. The Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor SM or SE-AWMA SM program is a one-of-a-kind professional designation issued by an accredited college, designed to provide advisors with the training and knowledge to help these affluent clients. to grow, preserve and transfer their wealth.

The financial challenges faced by individuals and families experiencing sudden wealth in the sports and entertainment industries are well documented. According to the FLAG (Fraud, Lies and Greed) book, 80% of NFL players and 60% of NBA players face bankruptcy or serious financial hardship within two years of retiring from the league, while that MLB players are four times more likely to file a claim. bankruptcy than the national average. 1

The distinct financial challenges that sports and entertainment professionals face throughout their careers are the very reasons they need a qualified financial advisor to meet these challenges, said Dirk Pantone, President of the College, who is accredited. by the Higher Education Commission. Whether it is a sudden wealth event, an irregular or multiple income stream, or an unknown career span, these professionals have added complexities to their lives and financial goals. We designed the SE-AWMA SM program to use real customer situations and case studies to illustrate planning techniques and strategies that are instantly applicable to customer needs.

The SE-AWMA SM program will provide participants with knowledge on how to analyze and evaluate many wealth planning strategies including qualitative planning, trusts, investments, pension benefits, cash flow and tax planning, business and estate planning, and how to customize plans and solutions for each client’s unique circumstances.

Merrill has a long history of serving the complex needs of clients in the sports and entertainment industries at every stage of their careers and lives, as well as across generations, said Don Plaus, director of Merrill Private Wealth Management, who meets to the needs of high net worth individuals, families and their businesses through teams of highly specialized private wealth advisers. We are delighted to participate in the creation and deployment of this new designation. With the services and capabilities of Bank of America and Merrill, we can help players in the sports and entertainment industries achieve their financial goals.

The College for Financial Planning provides a digital learning platform to access course material and study tools with a choice of live, online or on-demand courses, as well as experienced and expert faculty who provide personalized advice in and outside the classroom. The courses also provide credit for other education programs through the College, including their training program for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification and a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning.

In recognition of Merrills’ collaboration on the design of the SE-AWMA SM program, the College is offering it exclusively to Merrill advisors until May 2022. Along with the launch of the SE-AWMA SM program, Merrill has created an internal sports program and entertainment. group in order to better support advisors who focus on clients in these industries.

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning A Kaplan Company offers accessible and flexible continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the Order introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM certification, which is now the most recognized and respected financial planning designation in the world with more than 88,000 certified professionals.

In addition to its CFP certification professional training program, the College also offers a master’s degree in personal financial planning and professional designation programs that provide a more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry, with specializations ranging from management from assets and retirement planning to sustainable and responsible development. and impact investing (SRI). The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education and is a member of the North Central Association. Over 174,000 students have graduated from college programs. For more information visit www.cffp.edu.

1F.LAG (Fraud, Lies and Greed), by Antony E. Ghee, Mynd Matters Publishing, 2017, p. 20.

