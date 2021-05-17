Here’s how you start an actor in three steps

Zack Snyder used a single process to modify Tig Notaro in her Army of the dead role.



Zack Snyders’ new zombie-heist movie underwent major changes ahead of its release. Comedian Tig Notaro stepped into a role originally played by fellow comedian Chris DElia.

DElia was charged with prosecuting underage girls in June 2020. Although DElia continues to deny the allegations, Snyder decided it was best to digitally erase DElia from the movie and call in Notaro to play the devious helicopter pilot instead.

It would have been an absolute nightmare to bring the cast back for covers during a pandemic. So what did Synder do? He asked Notaro to do all of his scenes in front of a green screen with no other actors, and the Snyders team then edited that into the footage they already had.

Snyder and Notaro talked with Vulture about this whole process.

Based on their experience, here’s how you can digitally replace someone in your movie, step by step.



Credit: Netlix



1. Find a replacement



As Vulture points out, tThis isn’t the first time an actor has been replaced in post-production after being accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2017, Ridley Scott remade scenes from Kevin Spaceys in All the money in the world with actor Christopher Plummer. Gravity falls dubbed a character originally voiced by Louis CK, also in 2017.

When Snyders’ casting director mentioned Notaro for the role, the director told Vulture he was thinking: Wait. Tig. Yes. That’s it.

Notaro said she was baffled that Snyder wanted her for the movie.

I felt like there was some sort of misunderstanding, the actor said.

Notaro is known for playing calm and fun roles, including the role of a therapist recently in the Sundance hit. Together together. She also plays engineer Jett Reno on Star Trek: Discovery, a role for which she does limited stunts. She was understandably nervous about taking a picture of Snyder.

It didn’t seem possible to me to take responsibility for what Chris did. Were such different actors and comedians, Notaro said.

But clearly, things have improved.

2. Do the prep work



Never rush your pre-production. Not only had Notaro had to learn a role and prepare for action, but she also had to do so while COVID-19 precautions were in place.

I did a firmer Zoom workout in my office while my kids played Lego in the next room, she told Vulture. I hid this from them, not because they would be injured, but because I didn’t want them to think I had a machine gun. It lasted probably 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Snyder digitally edited DElia out of the movie.

My visual effects supervisor, Marcus Taormina, did the job of getting Chris out of the movie completely so Tig could have the freedom [to move] in the scenes, he said.

Snyder’s team also had to recreate the physical sets in a studio in Simi Valley. Notaro had to limit his movements and his speech in these parameters to adapt his lines in existing scenes. She often performed without any other actor present.

They line up a piece of duct tape on the floor and say, okay, you lined up with a bunch of people. You enter a building. I would say it’s kind of mosey? Okay, Ill mosey, “Notaro told Vulture.” So, Zack could say, it’s a bit too fast with the moseying, and we start over.

At one point, Notaro had to pretend to fly a helicopter, while pretending characters battled so-called zombies in an alleged nuclear explosion. Talk about an acting challenge.

You’re sitting there with all these adults standing 10 feet apart while you’re alone, acting like you’re crashing, “she said.” I thought, Oh my God, I feel like a fool. Can we do this over with?

Again, Snyder was able to use this process because he had the technical tools and the budget for it. A low budget movie should probably rely on creative editing and traditional covers. But it’s a good example of what might be possible as VFX tools and virtual productions become more accessible.

3. Replace the character



To start the next step in post-production, Snyder and his team scoured Notaros footage to choose the best takes and those that sync with the dialogue and action.

Some of the trickier shots were when she walked in the group, ”Snyder told Vulture. [camera] pans, and it was difficult to match the perspective. It took a few months to get all the individual effects and make it transparent. Marcus managed to manipulate it and make it work, and [her footage] entered surprisingly easily.

They also had a digital version of Notaro that they could pop into scenes when things just weren’t working. They used it for background shots where the action didn’t match. (We hope it’s not too much strange valley!)

Army of the dead releases May 14 in select theaters and will be available on Netflix May 21.

How do you think Notaros’ performance will be? Let us know in the comments!