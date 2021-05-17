Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles planted a tree together at Windsor Castle





queen elizabeth and Prince charles had the chance to show their green thumbs by planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royal family has stepped up to the plate by planting a small oak tree outside the palace, where the monarch has lived throughout the pandemic, to launch a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees in across the UK. The Plant a Tree for the Jubilee campaign is led by the Queen’s green awning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, or Tree-bilee as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a deeply symbolic act. He adds that planting a tree is a declaration of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual wishing to plan a single sapling in your yard, a school or community group planting a tree, a council, charity or business intending to plant an entire avenue of trees, the whole world can get involved. He also points out that during her reign, the Queen planted more than 1,500 trees around the world on official visits. The Queen’s Green Canopy also has a handful of other eco-minded businesses it is working on ahead of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee, including showcasing 70 irreplaceable ancient forests across the UK and identifying of 70 ancient trees in honor of the 70 years of the monarch on the throne. . It will also launch a pilot training program at Capel Manor College, London’s only specialized environmental college, for unemployed people aged 16 to 24 to plant and manage trees. And, starting in October, people will be able to upload all of their various planting projects to an interactive map to inspire others. And that’s apparently not Charles’ only big plan to change the face of green space in England. According to The Sunday Times of London, the future king plans to open several royal residences to the public once he ascends to the throne. The prince wants to get people to connect with the institution. He recognizes that he must continue to evolve and that in the modern age people want to be able to access their palaces, a royal source told the outlet. He embraces this and sees them as public places more than private spaces. Places such as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Sandringham and Clarence House will all remain royal abodes, but their grounds will also become more accessible to visitors. It is a logical development of the Queen’s annual tradition of opening the grounds of Buckingham Palace to the public for three months each summer and, for the first time this year, allowing people to picnic on the grass fields. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

