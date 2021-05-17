Evan Peters says ‘Mare of Easttown’ scene almost made him quit acting





As for that huge twist on Episode 5, Peters says it reminded him of “Burn After Reading.”

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Mare of Easttown.”] Evan Peters shockingly left HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” as his character, Detective Colin Zabel, was shot in the head and was killed at the end of the fifth episode, “Illusions.” The Twist is the last water cooler moment on TV for Peters in 2021 following his controversial “WandaVision” character reveal. The actor said The New York Times he knew from the start about Zabel’s death and “was excited that it would happen, to create this whole character and formulate the whole plot, so it’s almost like we’ve done it for this moment.” . “It’s this interesting way of developing a character, knowing they’re going to die that way,” Peters continued. “To me, it felt very real to me, and it kind of speaks to the danger of being in this industry. It reminded me of that moment in ‘Burn After Reading’ where Brad Pitt gets shot in the forehead in the closet – which is kind of hilarious but also really shocking, and we wanted to have that kind of feeling once that happens. Related Related “I felt like it was very smart,” director Craig Zobel added of the death in an interview with Vanity Fair. “He’s having his cathartic moment where he becomes more active as a character, after hearing his backstory and how he hasn’t really solved this case in Upper Darby. It’s just about taking a person straight at a time when they have the most opportunity and stopping them. “ While Zabel’s death was “Mare of Easttown” biggest shock yet, it wasn’t the scene that rattled Peters the most during filming. It would be the viral moment in episode 3 where a drunken Zabel reveals her vulnerabilities to Mare. Peters said Vanity Fair this current shoot made him question his own future as an actor at work because he was convinced he had bombed. “The reason Craig and I were emotional and hugging was because I was sobbing hysterically,” Peters said. “I thought we didn’t get the scene. I was like, ‘We didn’t have, we didn’t understand it. I can not do that. I am terrible. I’m going to follow you, Craig, and be a director, because I can’t do it anymore. And he said, “ It’s okay. It’s cool, man. I think we figured it out. […] What is happening with my internal judgment? Where I don’t even know if it’s good. Zobel revealed on Twitter after episode 3 aired that Peters drank cups of apple cider vinegar every half hour in order to “trigger sensory memories” of being drunk. The scene became a star for “Mare of Easttown” thanks to Peters’ drunken acting. “Mare of Easttown” continues its run Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

