Florida Tourism Produces Original Amazon Prime Series As Marketing Heads To Hollywood – Skift

As travel and the world close in 2020, digital consumption accelerated globally from experienced platforms like Netflix and Disney + up to 12% growth in 2020and internet use increased up to 70 percent. It’s no surprise that the lines between work and home are blurring even further to increase viewership and subscriptions.

Along with an expected summer travel boom in the backyard around the corner, two of Florida’s Destination Marketing Organizations (OGDs) saw an opportunity in this streaming boon, taking an innovative tourism marketing approach. to reach Americans as they start booking post-vaccination travel.

Instead of just showing ads, Visit Florida and Visit St. Pete-Clearwaterscripted and co-produced an original series which launched this month and streamed on Amazon Prime Video, as well as YouTube and GoUSA TV.

Lifetime rewardsIs a dramatic comedy set entirely in St. Pete. Eight episodes of 10 to 15 minutes each tell the story of Dan Kinney, a privileged Florida business executive whose luck runs out when a major deal fails on a business trip to St. Pete.

Fired from his father’s company and frozen from his bank accounts, Dan ends up using his millions of hotel points to move into the historic Don CeSar hotel or the Pink Palace on St. Pete Beach for a stay. extended. Being strapped for cash, he builds new friendships with locals he might never have interacted with otherwise.

Visit Florida and St. Pete-Clearwater each funded $ 275,000 for this project, respectively from the marketing budget and bed taxes. The series was filmed and co-produced by the Sarasota-based company Odyssey the Studio at Miles Partnership.

What sets this apart, compared to how we, as an MDO or film commission, typically work with a production, is that the story is about the destination itself, said Steve Hayes, CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. Therefore, when they talk about going somewhere, it is a real place. When they talk about Don CeSar, it’s Don, they haven’t invented another hotel name, or Tarpon Springs, it’s a real town and community.

There is no clue in the series that it doubles up as a marketing campaign in a few episodes, the original storyline expands and turns it into a watch worthy of a frenzy that takes viewers through popular sites. and local restaurants in the St. Pete area.

Why it’s happened right now, and why we’ve been pushing for it right now, is the pandemic: People were spending a lot of time in front of their streaming devices, said Staci Mellman, director of marketing at Visit Florida.

We are only focusing on reclaiming Florida as a tourist destination, our economy depends on it, so we will be using all the tools in our toolkit.

It’s a smart, straightforward blurring of the lines between travel marketing, movie entertainment, and streaming, presenting the destination to consumers on their favorite devices at a time when travel is starting up again in the United States, while also creating a new role for the OGDs.

Indicators of success for a series produced by DMO are virgin territory

Unlike most states during the pandemic, Florida has reaped the rewards of its beaches and coasts, along with relaxed Covid restrictions that allowed for a reopening earlier last summer.

As of mid-March of this year, our occupancy rate was equal to or better than 2019, which was a banner year for us, ”said St. Pete’s Hayes. “In March, our tourism development tax revenue exceeded our March 2019 totals. I’m not even comparing 2020. Talking with restaurants, attractions and even accommodation, most of them for March and April surpassed 2019 levels.

Hayes remains cautiously optimistic, however, despite signs that Memorial Day will be more robust this year than 2019.

Rolling out an Amazon Prime series will only boost this pent-up demand and DMOs seek to measure that success.

I think the big metric is going to be the number of downloads and the number of people watching, and the other element is, if there is enough … it ends on a cliffhanger and does that lead to the season two?

Mellman said this was virgin territory and it was unclear what would be a reasonable measure of success for this series project. The Florida Keys did an investigation after the first season of Bloodline was released and it had a big impact on them, the impact was around $ 65 million in extra visits, and that was again on a streaming platform, which was not in a post-Covid period. world.

I want visibility, I want people to talk, ”said Hayes. “It’s our unique way of doing it and hopefully we’re at the forefront of a new way to tell our story.

For now, Visit Florida and Visit St. Pete are celebrating an early victory for the “Best Breakthrough Streaming Series” award at the 2021 Solar Film Festival earlier this month.

a DIRECT role for tourism in the cinema beyond the ancillary benefits

The side benefits of this project included at least 40 hires of local talent, a significant number in times of tourism downturn, in addition to supporting a local production company and 250 to 275 room nights for the St. Pete area.

But Mellman said the project is just getting started and many more benefits will follow, noting the reality of cinema-induced tourism and people traveling after being inspired by places on their screens, from Game of Thrones to Sex. and the City.

As a destination, we don’t necessarily have to just experience the accidental positive impact of this film-induced tourism, we can actually take a stand and create it for ourselves, ”Mellman said. “This is the hope of this project.

So far, Don CeSar has launched a Lifes Rewards Package offering a $ 250 Leisure Credit and a $ 150 daily food and beverage credit for a deluxe stay of at least two nights in a Dan Approved Suite.

A new horizon: the production of feature films

At the time of the series ‘closing credits, Hayes and Mellmans’ names appear below the producer list, with no direct mention of their roles on Visit St. Pete or Visit Florida.

Visit St. Pete plans to continue on this new direct path where tourism marketing merges into cinematic storytelling by co-producing a million dollar Hallmark-style feature film with a local production company.

We work directly with the producer, said Hayes. It was something we already had in mind and in fact we were already starting this process as we found out what Visit Florida was doing. We would work with the production company to buy it, and where it could be streamed, whether on Netflix, Amazon, or actually streamed on TV. This project is likely to move forward in the fall.

Mellman hopes Visit Florida will have more courageous partners like St. Pete in the future who will invest after seeing the success of Lifes Rewards.

I remember when I was in Tampa and we had a 30 minute infomercial and we thought it was the best thing since sliced ​​bread, ”Hayes said. “So it’s about finding new ways to make our story known to consumers in a way they want to see it compared to traditional mechanisms.