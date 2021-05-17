Starship with Mickey Thomas for a Free Concert at NYS Fair





Another free concert has been added to the 2021 New York State Fair lineup. Starship with Mickey Thomas will perform at the NYS Fair on Thursday, September 2 as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival; an hour has not been announced. The concert is free with entry to the Fair. This will be the first time in 10 years that Starship will attend the Great New York State Fair. The group, which initially formed as an extension of Jefferson Starship (formerly a Jefferson Airplane spin-off), are best known for their ’80s rock hits like Sara, We Built This City and Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now. Thomas is also known as the lead singer of the 1976 Elvin Bishops Top 10 Hits Fooled Around and Fell in Love. Concerts are currently scheduled to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the grounds of the New York Experience Festival due to the changes in Covid-19 at the New York Fair this year. Participation will be limited and spectators will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $ 3 entry ticket to the fair. Tickets for concert halls will be free and available until the participation limit is reached. Food and drinks will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can enjoy the concert. Masks will be needed whenever a person is outside their designated area, although Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the state would relax its mask requirements for fully vaccinated people; it’s not immediately clear how this will affect the NYS Fair. This year’s Reimagined New York State Fair will be held from August 20 to September 6 with a capacity limited to 50% in four outdoor spaces across the fairground, including food and beverages; rides and games on the Midway; farm animals on display in the agriculture row; and concerts on the New York Experience stage. Six more concerts are currently scheduled for the 2021 New York State Fair, with more than 40 more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. New York State Fair 2021 concert schedule REO Speedwagon Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge Friday, August 27, at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White Saturday August 28 (time to be confirmed)

Dropkick Murphys Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Sheena Easton Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Vaisseau with Mickey Thomas – Thursday September 2 (time to be confirmed) AFTER: New York County fairs open for 2021, says Cuomo 2021 NY State Fair: All tickets at $ 3 and Midway returns. But will the masks be necessary? NY State Fair Food Fest turns into a mini-fair (photos)

