Entertainment
Crash Bandicoot voice actor teases new project amid Smash Ultimate rumors
The Crash Bandicoot voice actor has said he’s working on a new project amid speculation the game legend is coming to Smash Bros Ultimate. Could this be a clue?
With only two spaces remaining on Fighters Pass Volume 2, Smash fans have gone wild trying to figure out which popular characters could appear in the game next, with everyone from Master Chief to rumored Ryu Hayabusa to join the listing.
However, there is one DLC character in particular that players have been hoping to see since third-party characters began appearing in the Smash Bros. series: the iconic marsupial Crash Bandicoot.
Is Crash Bandicoot coming to Smash Ultimate?
Rumor has it that Crash Bandicoot has been appearing as a DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate for months now, but a recent Instagram post from the character’s voice actor, Scott Whyte, added some fuel to the fire.
In the post, Scott can be seen recording lines alongside Lex Lang, who voices Neo Cortex in the Crash Bandicoot games. You might assume it’s for a new Crash game, but apparently it’s not.
“Well lookie lookie! It’s Neo Cortex and Crash Bandicoot working together on a fun new project, ”Scott teased. “No, this isn’t another Crash game (or is it ?? Haha!).”
Considering that the new project is “not another Crash game,” many fans have speculated what it might be used for – and one of the biggest guesses has been that they could save for Crash’s debut in Smash Ultimate.
That’s not all, because in the comments section things got even more exciting.
When a follower asked if he and Lex were recording lines for a Smash trailer, Scott simply responded with a “ shrugging ” emoji. While this is certainly not a confirmation, it is also not a denial …
Insiders have cast doubt on Crash’s appearance in Smash Ultimate, but the developers of the recent sequel Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time have said they “would like” a Smash Ultimate crossover to happen.
As we look forward to seeing if Crash does indeed join the fight, here’s everything we know about Challenge Pack 10 in Smash Ultimate, including the biggest rumors and date speculation.
