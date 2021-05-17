How Millennials Are Changing America’s Economy

Millennials are rewriting the rules for what it means to prosper economically in America.

Millennials are the offspring of Gen Xers and Baby Boomers who are overly dependent on mutual funds, large cap stocks, and Social Security. As they reached adulthood, these generations could still afford houses, cars and higher education without crippling debt. On the other hand, many millennials feel they’ve never had the opportunity to blindly trust Wall Street or “The System,” instead of having to fend for themselves. According to Pew Research CenterUnlike their older counterparts, Millennials have little or no trust in many of the key institutions that make up American society, including: business, government, law enforcement, and religious institutions.

Hollywood screenwriter, showrunner and former producer of the hit HBO comedy drama series Precarious Ben Cory Jones is one of those millennials. “We saw our parents take what was given to them, and for our generation that is not an option,” Jones says.

Jones created his own opportunities by making room for more color writers in Hollywood and sharing his experiences. His goal: to ensure that there are more writers, producers and showrunners to tell black, queer and diverse stories.

Changing America is going to take a collective, and our generation is doing it. Shows like Insecure are a game-changer by allowing black people to go about their daily lives on television, Jones says. Now we’re taking on Hollywood and making sure the industry sees our talents and people as marketable content. Once the door is opened, we can change the whole industry and the way the economy sees us as a generation and a race of people.

Millennials were not shaped by one singular event, but by many. From the explosion of the Challenger, every two years brought decisive moments to the generation. The mass shooting in Columbine and the proliferation of mass shootings in schools and public places, the Real world and reality TV, the terrorist attacks of September 11, Hurricane Katrina and the consequences of climate change, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the rise of the Internet and social media, the election of the first African president. America, the Great Recession, the legalization of gay marriage, George Floyd and continued police brutality and now the global Covid-19 pandemic. Any of these events could have defined an entire generation, but sweeping changes in culture, government, health and safety are the norm for millennials.

These significant and life-changing traumas forced a survivor’s mindset to focus on strategic thinking and systemic change. Instead of accepting the status quo, millennials have learned to innovate quickly, organize robust networks for political and economic purposes, rewrite the rules, and prepare for the unseen and the worst. They are not part of a generation that thinks Wall Street is too “too big to fail.” They have seen it fail on multiple occasions with Ponzi scheme schemer Bernie Madoff and Wells Fargo, where millions of fraudulently opened bank accounts have damaged customers’ credit. Now, Millennials are infiltrating the system for their earnings.

For Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s about empowering the titans of business, as she did when she wrote the Lending Shark Prevention Acta bill would put a 15% cap on interest rates for all loans. Or the use of social media, as evidenced by the rise in the valuation of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Ethereum, or last fall’s push to end the short sale of Game Stock and AMC Movie Theater via the power of the network.

For Brittany Willis, a millennial entrepreneur based in Dallas, Texas who recently decided to open a PJs Coffee of New Orleans franchise in North Dallas during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s about starting something new. When I saw the long lines at a domestic competitor and reviewed their volume metrics, I knew it was possible, she says. Now my coffee is booming and my drive-thru has long lines.

As I worked my way up the corporate ladder, I felt something was missing, Willis adds. The rungs of the ladder of our generation are shattered, and reaching the top of American society as a millennial black woman is not always attainable. So I decided to build my own empowerment-based ladder and focus on building generational wealth for my family and community.

This is not a generation that embraced the American dream, sold to their parents and grandparents, that if they went to college and worked hard enough, everything would be fine. Many millennials still struggle with the triple whammy of crippling student debt, living at home with mom and dad and underemployed. Pew Research says 64% percent of millennials believe the government should solve many of the American people’s problems, including economic inequality, climate change, and the broken health care system.

Millennials have experienced more of it in a quarter of a century than other generations of their lives. We’re a generation of collective fighters and creators, says Jones. Our lived experience, the Internet, and our nation’s distorted politics demonstrate that we don’t have to ask for permission, there is enough for everyone, and more.