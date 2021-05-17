Creator talks about the end of season 3

Spoiler alert! This story contains the plot details of the Season 2 finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”.

Season 2 NBC“Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List” came out with a bang: Not only did Sunday’s finale feature a much-anticipated romantic reunion, it also ended with something fans haven’t seen yet: someone other than Zoey (Jane Levy ) hearing a heart song.

As Max (Skylar Astin) and Zoey reveal their feelings for each other, Max hears Zoey singing, finally leveling the playing field after their previous attempts at a relationship were wasted in part because of her advantage. being able to know his thoughts, what sees sees in the song.

“I’m not going to be afraid anymore. I’m not going to run away from you because I’m afraid of feeling too much. … I guess what I’m trying to say is” she begins, before unknowingly launching into an interpretation of “I Melt With You” in modern English.

Where do we go from here?

“I’m always trying to think of new and creative ways to play with these powers,” says creator Austin Winsberg. In an early episode of this season, Zoey’s power shifted, causing the characters to confusedly sing songs from each other’s hearts.

“We had established for a very long time, probably since the beginning of Season 1, that there is a real inequality in the relationship between Zoey and Max, in the fact that she can hear what is going on in her head and that he can’t do it. the same with her, “he said.” So that was all setting the stage for this moment. “

Plus, “I’ve always liked the idea of ​​two people trying to be in a relationship when they knew exactly what was going on with each other.”

But there was one major question for fans at the end of the episode: Does Zoey still have her powers? “It’s going to be a part of this whole Season 3,” Winsberg says.

NBC has yet to renew the show for a third season (for the second year in a row, “Zoey’s” Wins USA TODAY’s Annual Save Our Shows Poll), but Winsberg remains hopeful and full of ideas for the future of the series. (Rumors have circulated that it could switch to the Peacock streaming service if NBC cancels it.)

“My goal for this episode was to try to wrap up some things that we had built and satisfy the arcs that we have created throughout the season, but also to lead the way and set the stage for things to happen. are moving forward, ”he said. “No one at NBC at the time I wrote this episode said ‘Don’t do this’ or ‘Don’t do that’ so I just did all of this with the expectation and hope that we would Carry on.”

Among the storylines that the writers have been working to put together for next season: Simon (John Clarence Stewart) working on SPRQ Point’s new incubation program, intended to support various businesses and enhance the inclusiveness initiatives of the technology company; Zoey’s mom Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) continues to learn to “dip her toes back into the dating world, and the comedy and mess that could come with that,” and Zoey’s best friend Mo (Alex Newell), “This, independent character ‘suddenly in’ domestic situation with a divorced man (Perry, played by David St. Louis) and his children and his ex,” shares Winsberg.

“And definitely all the Zoey / Max stuff and that romantic relationship, now that there’s been that power switch,” he adds. “We tried to set the table as much as we could, at the end of the season, for a lot of potential for the scenarios to come.”

