Israel-Gaza conflict disrupts film and TV production in region – The Hollywood Reporter

The escalating conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, which has seen Israel launch daily aerial bombardments on Hamas targets in Gaza City and Hamas fire rocket barrages every night at Israeli towns in the city. across the border, is starting to have an impact on film and television production in the region.

Israeli warplanes launched what appeared to be the heaviest airstrikes to date on Gaza City on Monday, just 24 hours after raids in which 42 Palestinians were killed – the deadliest attack since the beginning of the last cycle of violence. Across the border in southern Israel, air raid sirens have sounded over the past week as Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza launched rocket attacks into the country.

The death toll on both sides continues to rise, with 200 Palestinians, including 59 children, killed, according to health officials in the territory, and 10 people including two children killed in Israel.

In the face of such a human tragedy, the disruption of film and television shooting is both insignificant and insignificant. But even in a region sadly accustomed to conflict, the recent outbreak of violence – the largest since 2014 – has rocked local industry.

“These few days have been crazy, we are tired physically and emotionally,” said Danna Stern, managing director of Israeli production company Yes Studios. Hollywood journalist in an email Friday. “The pain caused by both sides is unbearable and futile. My only hope that this escalation will bring swift and meaningful negotiations – and the recognition that we need to find a way to live alongside and with each other. “

Although Yes Studios is not currently in production on any series – the fourth and final season of their world hit Fauda is set to begin filming in late fall – Stern said “a few shows” have suspended production “for a few days” after Shavut’s vacation, which ends at nightfall on Tuesday May 18.

Studio productions, including current affairs and sketch shows, as well as children’s programs, continued more or less uninterrupted. Stern noted that most of the rocket attacks on Tel Aviv – where the majority of Israel’s television and film industry is located – took place at night, with a single attack last Thursday during normal working hours.

“Any show shot in a studio has a ‘security room’ nearby in case there is a siren. In the situation, there is a siren, all team members and actors go inside until it is safe to go out (about 10 minutes after the siren ends) and continue to shoot, ”says Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Founder and International Director at Tel Aviv-based ADD. , Israel’s leading content agency. “It sounds crazy because it is. But this applies to all other aspects of life at this time and not just on TV … Unfortunately this is not the first time, and more unfortunately it is unlikely [to be] the last time to work in this environment. “

Outside of studio productions, Lichtenstein says location shooting is still possible north of Herzliya, a city just north of Tel Aviv and out of range of rockets fired from Gaza.

In Gaza, the situation is much more serious. Media companies in the occupied territories are more vulnerable because they lack Israel’s robust infrastructure and the protection provided by the country’s Iron Dome missile defense system to intercept air attacks.

Israeli airstrikes razed a number of buildings in Gaza City, including the structure housing the Associated Press office in Gaza and those of other media outlets. PA editor-in-chief Sally Buzbee called for an independent investigation into Saturday’s airstrike that destroyed the PA office and media watchdog Reporters Without Borders asked the criminal court on Sunday international investigation into the Israeli attack on the building as a possible war crime.

In an e-mail to Hollywood journalist, Wisam Jafari, the Palestinian filmmaker whose short Atmosphere premiered at the Cinefondation competition in Cannes in 2019, spoke of another local production company in Gaza whose offices were bombed in Israeli airstrikes. Hollywood journalist has not been able to independently confirm this.

Even away from the bombings, growing violence between groups in Israel is escalating tensions.

“I live in [the northern Israeli city of] Haifa and here, it’s totally insane, ”says Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir (Obligatory, Sea salt). “There are armed supremacist thugs roaming the streets and lynching Arabs. Our friends [and] our families are terrified, are hiding inside, closing their businesses. Our friends were injured in the peaceful protests we are organizing against the aggression in Sheikh Jarrah and now in Gaza. “

Late last week, Jacir said soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, broke into her family home, which she converted into an artist-run cultural space called Dar Yusuf Nasri Jacir for art and research.

“The IDF broke into our property and destroyed the urban garden which was an ongoing project with the children of the refugee camp next to us, as well as damage to our olive trees,” she said. “Currently, the army is stationed in front of the house and no one can enter or leave.”

In another incident, Palestinian actress Maisa Abd Elhadi – who starred in Hulu’s Baghdad Central and the Venice feature film of last year Gaza My Love – was injured after being shot dead by Israeli police during a demonstration in Haifa on May 9.

Even before the latest wave of violence, production had all but come to a halt in Palestinian areas due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Israel has been among the most successful countries in immunizing its population in the world, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been much slower in the occupied territories.

Notes Farah Nabulsi, producer of the BAFTA-nominated Oscar-nominated short The present (which filmed before COVID): “To be honest, because of COVID and the lack of a vaccine, not much has happened anyway.