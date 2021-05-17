Take a look at the renovated Irving Plaza, reopening in August





Longtime and recently remodeled New York City venue Irving Plaza is back with 40 new concerts on its schedule, including a grand reopening with Ashley McBryde kicking off on August 17; the full initial lineup, which runs until next May, appears below. Upcoming shows slated for fall include Noah Cyrus, Guided by Voices, the Lemonheads, Ben Folds, Lovelytheband, The Record Company, Jesse McCartney, Lagwagon, Armor For Sleep, and more. The concert hall closed for renovation in 2019, undergoing a multi-million dollar transformation that still retains its 19th-century “charms”, according to a press release. Irving Plaza will welcome 1,200 fans with enhanced visibility, sound / lighting and production. Upgrades also include an upscale VIP lounge with a private bar and balcony-level lodges that offer stunning views of the stage. Irving Plaza

Photograph by Halkin Mason The new comfort for artists includes two completely renovated changing rooms on the balcony level with direct access to the stage and an adjacent green bedroom with a private bathroom and amenities. The enlarged lobby and bar provide new space for multi-functional use, including artist products, get-togethers and greetings, or for individually organized events. Irving Plaza

Photograph by Halkin Mason “We are excited to reveal our great series of reopening shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to New York City. It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music lovers with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored venue, ”said Geoff Gordon, Regional President of Live Nation, which operates the venue. Irving Plaza

Photograph by Halkin Mason Presale tickets for a number of shows will go on sale this week on Ticketmaster, including Ashley McBryde, Noah Cryus, Guided By Voices, Ben Folds and Jesse McCartney. Upcoming lineup for Irving Plaza appears below: Irving Plaza

Photograph by Halkin Mason August 17 – Ashley McBryde

September 10 – Guided by Voices

September 12 – Ben Folds

September 11 – Colter Wall

September 16 – JI

September 20 – Middle Kids

October 3 – Andy Mineo

October 8 – The Struts

October 10 – The murder of the black dahlia

October 15 – Lotus

October 17 – Toadies and Rev Horton Heat

October 19 – Kevin Gates

October 21 – State Champs

October 24 – Princess Nokia (Governors Ball Presents)

October 25 – The Record Company

October 30 – City mortuary

November 5 – Armor for sleep

November 6 – JP Saxe

November 10 – Ruston Kelly

November 11 – Elder Island

November 13 – Pouya

November 15 – Jesse McCartney

November 19 – Jelly Roll

November 21 – Envy on the coast

November 23 – The Lemonheads

December 1 – Lovelytheband & Sir Sly

December 10 – Juice

December 18 – The Slackers

December 19 – Lagwagon

December 30 and 31 – Ripe

February 2 – Mother Mother

February 17 – K. Flay

February 25 – Giants of the Jungle

March 10 – INHALE

March 11 – Joint washer

March 18 – Relient K

April 2 – Moonchild

May 10 – Haken and Symphony X

May 21 – The Dead South







