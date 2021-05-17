Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17, Disney World will gradually remove masks: the latest news on Disney parks

Disney



Disney has finally reopened its iconic original theme park,Disneylandin California, and announced an opening date next month forDisneyland Paris.Disney had closed its global theme parks indefinitely due to the rapid spread of COVID-19[female[feminine early 2020, starting with Hong Kong Disney and Shanghai Disneylandin January of last year. The Tokyo Disney Resort followed at the end of February 2020, with Disneyland Paris,Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Floridaclosing on March 12, 2020.

Here’s when Disneyland Paris can reopen – and what’s happening at Disneyland,disney world,Tokyo disney,Shanghai DisneylandandHong Kong Disneyland.

Disneyland Paris: Reopening on June 17, 2021 (initially reopened from July 15 to October 29, 2020)

Disneyland Paris will reopen its doors on June 17, Disney Parks announced Monday. Both theme parks will open on that date, including the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park, as well as Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and the Disney Village shopping and dining area.

Transported in a car-themed version of a Route 66 road trip, guests will experience local natural wonders like the world’s largest Lugnut and Cars-tastrophe Canyon, while meeting popular characters such as Lightning McQueen and Mater, ”said Disneyland Paris on its new Cars attraction.

On June 21, Disney’s Hotel New York The Art of Marvel will open, with the resort decorated in Marvel themes.

The two theme parks atDisneyland Paris originally reopened on July 15, 2020, but French parksclosed again on October 29 in accordance with new French guidelinesfollowing another wave of COVID-19 cases across the continent. Disneyland Paris had hoped to reopen from December 19 to January 3 to celebrate the holidays, but remained closed. The next plan was to reopen on February 13, but that was pushed back to April 2 – and was pushed back again in June.

Disneyland: reopened on April 30, 2021

Undernew guide to California theme parksissued on March 5, Disneyland reopened on April 30, but is currently capped at a maximum capacity of 25%, with only California residents allowed to enter the parks. California goesremove the level system June 15, which means that anyone can then visit the parks.

You can read everything about the reopening of Disneyland here.

Disney World: reopened on July 11, 2020



Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. the Orlando Disney Parks have a new reservation systemat limiting capacity, and the fireworks and parades were suspended. disney world resorts and hotels began to reopen at the end of June 2020, while theDisney Springs shopping and dining center reopenedMay 20.

Until 2021, however, Disney World relaxed its COVID measures: Disney announced on May 12 that it was gradually removal of social distancing requirements from Disney World in outdoor spaces. It will maintain the 6 foot requirement only in indoor restaurants, stores and areas where customers can remove their masks. Since May 15, it is now also optional to wear masks in outdoor areas and pool decks, but still mandatory on attractions, inside theaters, on all transportation, and in all interior areas like restaurants and shops.

Disney World announced it would start using iPhones and Apple watches as park tickets later this year, when the Florida resort is expected to celebrate their 50th birthday in October.

Hong Kong Disneyland: reopened from June 18 to July 15 and from September 25 to December 25. 2; reopened again on February 19

Hong Kong Disneylandreopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, improved health measures and a new reservation system – but thenclosed again on July 15 after peak in coronavirus casesIn the region. thetheme park reopened on September 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required an advanceonline reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close for the third time on December 2due to a resurgence of cases. “As required by the government and in line with prevention efforts in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is temporarily closed,” the park said. “We are in close contact with health officials and the government regarding the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is desirable.”

Disney parks thenreopened Hong Kong Disneyland on February 19to continue the park’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Hong Kong Disneyland isopen five daysone week, remaining closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before your arrival – or nine days if you’re a theme park Magic Access Platinum member. You will also need to undergo a temperature check, wear a face mask and scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code.



Tokyo Disney Resort: reopened July 1, 2020

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea opening on July 1.

the Tokyo disney resort said on June 4 that the opening date of the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be assessed after the two parks reopen. Beauty and the Beast themed space and Baymax walk – was originally scheduled to start opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai: reopened on May 11, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on May 5 that theShanghai Park would reopen on Monday, May 11. He haspresence limits, a reservation system to access the park, an entrance control system, social distancing requirements, tape registrations to keep guests at bay when queuing for rides, masks, temperature checks , contact tracing and government required health procedures. It increased the capacity of the park from 30% to 50% on August 24 and also relaunched its fireworks display.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 at Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature control, present a green Shanghai QR health code in restaurants, constantly wear a mask and “maintain respectful social distances at all times. ”

