



Jeanne Yang, one of Hollywood’s top stylists, with a list of A-list client actor, is trying a new role as manager-producer at Anonymous Content. According to the company, Yang will work across all divisions, representing emerging talent, developing and producing film and television projects, leading new businesses, leading brand deals and contributing to the creative incubator of Anonymous Content, The Lab. On the most pressing single transition issue: Yang will continue to style many of her A-List clients. She is currently working with big names such as Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan, Kumail Nanjiani, Anthony Mackie, Regé-Jean Page and others. Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead praised Yang’s “impeccable taste” and “cutting edge” ability to spot and set trends. “As we see entertainment and content emerge in new places, it is uniquely positioned to connect traditional media with new emerging formats and bring us into these new spaces,” added Olmstead. Yang said she and her clients have admired anonymous content for years as an “innovator” in the city. “They do many of the projects I love the most and represent many of the Hollywood creatives I respect the most. Having the opportunity to work in their many spectacular divisions and initiatives is a dream come true. I am so excited to join their amazing team and work with their talented clients. Yang has been a respected and loved stylist for over 20 years. She began her career in media and publishing, as Editor-in-Chief and Associate Editor at Deviation. It has been regularly featured on Hollywood reporter List of the most powerful stylists, including the one posted earlier this month that she opened up about the style for Bridgerton breakout page as well as Threatening young Alan Kim. His stylistic resume also includes work for publications such as GQ, InStyle, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire and Vogue in addition to campaigns for large fashion and cosmetics companies.







