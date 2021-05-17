Beverly’s new cinema to reopen with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’





Beverly’s new cinema to reopen with Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ The new Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, owned and operated by Quentin Tarantino, ad on Instagram that it will reopen on June 1 with the director’s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The photo features posters for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Pulp Fiction” – teasing that Tarantino’s other films could be screened to celebrate the reopening. The historic theater, located at 7165 Beverly Blvd., has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another picture Posted on New Beverly Cinema’s Twitter said: “More to come …” Jennifer Jason Leigh to Tell ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Audiobook Jennifer Jason Leigh reunites with Quentin Tarantino to tell the audiobook of the upcoming novelization of the director’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will be released on June 29. Leigh, who previously starred in Tarantino’s 2015 western film “The Hateful Eight” as Daisy Domergue, will narrate the 11-hour audiobook, available for Pre-order. The 224-page novelization of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” will hit Harper Collins shelves as a paperback this summer, while a deluxe hardcover edition will be released in the fall. Quiver Distribution releases ‘Grace and Grit’ trailer Quiver Distribution has released the trailer for the upcoming romantic drama “Grace and Grit,” which hits theaters and on PVOD on June 4th. Based on the acclaimed book by Ken Wilber, the film tells the true love story of iconic philosopher Ken Wilber (Stuart Townsend) and his wife Treya (Mena Suvari) as they fall madly in love in 1980s California. Faced with illness and a series of challenges that threaten to tear them apart, the couple discover a connection beyond this world and a love beyond life. The film also stars Frances Fisher, Mariel Hemingway, Rebekah Graf, Nick Stahl and Brian McGovern. Writer and director Sebastian Siegel has been a producer alongside Eric Brenner and Lucas Jarach.







