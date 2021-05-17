Colton Underwood dismisses ‘inappropriate’ sex life issue





Colton Underwood has shared a lot about himself in recent weeks, but the Bachelor star has his limits. About a month after introducing himself as gay on Good Morning America, Underwood hosted an Instagram Q&A, during which he declined to answer an inappropriate question from attendees about his sex life. When asked how many men he had connected with, Underwood made it clear that he would not tolerate such invasive investigations in the future. Let me let off steam for a second, he wrote this weekend on his Instagram story, according to People. Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand that you may know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set limits and respect myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life. During the 23rd season of the hit ABC dating competition, Underwood was known to the public as the Virgin Bachelor. Opening up to GMA anchor Robin Roberts last month, Underwood said he chose to remain a virgin during the series in order to deal with his sexuality. I have never asked to be tagged as the single virgin and for people to feel safe asking me about my sex life, he continued in his Instagram statement, which has since been deleted. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no choice but to go with it [or] the network would be crazy. I know differently now. I’ll share whatever I want and it won’t be one of those things. Underwoods Instagram Q&A comes shortly after the former professional football player told Variety he was blackmailed into revealing himself publicly by someone claiming to have photos of him visiting a spa known for its gay clientele. He also confirmed long-standing rumors that a documentary series focused on his coming-out journey is in the works at Netflix, which sparked a backlash following a controversy involving the Underwood, Cassie Randolph. After Underwood presented their last rose to Randolph in season 23 of The Bachelor, the couple stepped outside of the ABC show and eventually broke up in 2020. Amid their high-profile breakup, Randolph filed a claim. restraining order against Underwood which she subsequently abandoned. According to TMZ, Randolph had accused Underwood of stalking and harassing her with disturbing text messages, attaching a tracking device to his car, appearing uninvited in his apartment in Los Angeles, and hiding near his house. parents in Huntington Beach. Citing the harassment and harassment allegations made by Randolph in court documents, more than 35,000 people have signed a Change.org campaign condemning Netflix for its work with Underwood, which they believe in no way deserves a platform. . Regardless of his sexuality. I never want people to think I’m going out to change the narrative, or to erase and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life I don’t have to address my past of straight man, Underwood said. Variety in response to criticism. Controlling situations to try to capture any part of the outright fantasy I was trying to live out was so wrong.







