[WATCH] Cedric The Entertainer talks about his career and ‘The Neighborhood’: Actor’s Side – Deadline

Cedric Antonio Kyles joins me today for this special Monday edition of my Deadline video series, On the side of the actor, but of course the world knows him best as Cedric the Entertainer. Comedian-actor stars in hit CBS comedy series The neighborhood, which anchors the network’s Monday night lineup and airs the third season finale tonight. As I tell him, I discovered the show by being home much more often than usual on Monday nights during the pandemic and immediately became a fan. It’s no wonder it’s an out-of-the-box hit and is set to star for many seasons to come, in line with classic multi-camera sitcoms (it was created by Jim Reynolds of The Big Bang Theory). The underlying theme is gentrification, but the series flips the idea and instead looks at what happens when a white family from the Midwest, including co-star Max Greenfield, moves to a predominantly Afro neighborhood. – American Southern California. With echoes of a classic 1970s Norman Lear style comedy, the navigation isn’t always smooth and at first Cedric’s character Calvin wasn’t entirely likable as he had issues with the new neighbors. But as the series evolved, it shows just how universal so much that happens to families of all races is. The chemistry between the cast, who also include veterans Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs, is palpable and believable, and the show is a refreshing throwback to a world where things change so quickly, almost like comfort food but with a real benefit. I talk about it with Cedric, starting with the question of how he got this name and why General Mills, no less, pronounced a cease and desist when he was previously called “Cheerio”. We also discuss why a classic type of broadcast network show that is as exceptionally well done as The neighborhood doesn’t get the same critical and industry respect as those in pay-cable or streaming, but why should. Other areas we explore are his entry into show business with instant success as a stand-up comic; if a reboot of its iconic Kings of comedy could be in store; why his 2005 film version of the sitcom Jackie Gleason-Art Carney Honeymooners was not as successful as expected, despite praise from none other than the late Roger Ebert; and how Paul Schrader asked if the actor would use his real name (Cedric Kyles) for the critically acclaimed film First reformed, in which he had a supporting role opposite Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried. To watch our conversation and get Cédric the Entertainer’s “Actor’s Side”, just click on the link above. Discover the new episodes of The actor’s side each Wednesday.







