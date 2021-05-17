Jennifer Jason Leigh to Tell Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Audiobook

Jennifer Jason Leigh Set to Tell Audiobook of Quentin Tarantino’s Upcoming NovelOnce upon a time in hollywood.

The actress, who worked with the filmmaker onThe Hateful Eight, will read the novelization of Tarantino’s film released in 2019.

Quentin Tarantinos, the long-awaited first work of hilarious, delicious and brutal fiction is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Oscar-winning film, reads a synopsis of the book, obtained byIndieWire.

He continues: Rick Dalton: He once had his own TV series, but now Ricks, a villain of the week failed, drowning his sorrows in whiskey sisters. Will a phone call from Rome save his fate or seal it? Cliff Booth: Double Stunt Ricks, and the most infamous man in all of movies because he’s the only one who got away with murder. Sharon Tate: She left Texas to pursue a movie star dream and found it.

“Sharons salad days are now over on Cielo Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Charles Manson: The ex-convicts had a bunch of zoned hippies who thought they were their spiritual leader, but they traded everything to be a rock n roll star. Hollywood 1969: you should have been there.

In the seventies, movie novels were the first adult books I grew up reading, Tarantino in a statement at the time. And to this day, I have a huge affection for the genre.

So, as a lover of cinematic romanization, I’m proud to announce ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD as my contribution to this often marginalized but beloved subgenre of literature.

I’m also excited to explore more of my characters and their worlds in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) rub shoulders with its cinematic counterpart.

theOnce upon a time in hollywoodbook will be released on June 29.