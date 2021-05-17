Entertainment
Critics love Marvel’s latest TV show
This Friday, Marvel’s MODOK hits Hulu with 10 episodes of an adult animated series starring Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia and Ben Schwartz in lead roles. Reviews of the project have now started appearing online, and critics love Oswalt’s show and Community former Jordan Blum. In fact, the series debuted with an impeccable 100% fresh note on Rotten tomatoes.
“You really get a feel for that office comedy or that family comedy that you know, he might be this really bad guy, but he still has to deal with everything we do like the bureaucracy of running an organization or you know, not being able to relate to his son and find humanity in this, that Stan Lee monster, Jack Kirby was such a fun challenge, ”Blum previously told us about his portrayal of the iconic villain from Marvel.
The writer added, “He’s a flawed character like all Marvel characters and I think that’s what Marvel does so well, you know this giant universe that’s exciting and big and larger than life but the characters are so human, so relatable. I think MODOK is one of them and creating a show around that was exciting. “
ComicBook.com
“MODOK never strayed too far from its comedy, and that’s where it thrives. It’s a well-rounded offering from Maison des Idées that is one of the most exciting and original properties of the company in This day. It ends as quickly as it starts, and it will be You sure want more. It’s hilarious, surprisingly sincere and utterly insane, wrapped up in a big oversized head, and Marvel has a hit in its hands. “
AVClub
“The show is just some really solid comedy, from the writing and animating the toy-like characters to the (naturally) background gags filled with Easter eggs, and it shows how point the superhero genre is malleable once you embrace it. the fact that people no longer need to be carefully guided through a comic book universe. “
Geek’s lair
“It’s as cynical and disgusting as the Deadpool movies without even the moral compass of this franchise… which says something. (On the other hand, when bad guys comment on ethical issues, like women using their sensuality to get what they want, or conglomerates using a creatives race to further promote their work, it puts those issues in a truly austere display. .) But the shock value and disgusting humor work within the constraints of the show, and viewers who enjoy this type of outrageous mischief will enjoy watching all of the MODOK hijinks without ever being quite sure they know it. whether to root for him – or hope that someone ends up serving his desserts. “
Polygon
“There are a lot of other great cameos, including Nathan Fillion playing the Avenger Wonder Man as a himbo actor with Wakandan tattoos. In one of the first real clues to the reunification of the Marvel properties after the Disney merger / Fox, X-Men villain Mister Sinister (Kevin Michael Richardson) also makes an appearance. While you don’t really have to be deeply immersed in Marvel lore to enjoy the show, it’s absolutely littered with ‘Easter eggs for those who are. “
IGN
“With the stop-motion style of Robot Chicken, Marvel’s MODOK comedy series is a refreshing, up-to-the-minute comedy self-parody. Every line is a laugh, and Patton Oswalt is perfect as an iconic supervillain, whose Frankenstein origins are traded for a streamlined saga of ego and ambition, mixed with both modern workplace comedy and to a surprisingly moving family sitcom. “
The coil
“There are a lot of confusing details in MODOK (including the bewildering presence of commercial breaks fades on a streaming show) that are emblematic of a program trying to do too much. The ambition is admirable, but the results are less. Yet the animation, vocal talent and the best of his jokes make MODOK a pleasant diversion. Hopefully the coming seasons will bring more consistency to the latest episode of the current animation trend. televised. “
Mama’s Geeky
“That being said, if you like silly humor, immature jokes, and ridiculous superhero storylines, this show is for you. The voice cast is exceptional and fully embraces their characters, allowing them to be completely believable. It should be noted that Marvel’s MODOK is absolutely not for kids. There is language, violence and even sex. So let adults and older teens take advantage of this one. “
The 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21. If you haven’t signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it here.
What other Marvel characters would you like to see get an animated series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or in hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!
