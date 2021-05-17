Actor Ricky Schroder Confronts Los Angeles County Area Costco Employee Over Mask Guidelines





Former child star Ricky Schroder apologized to a Costco employee on Sunday after sharing video of a confrontation over having to wear a face mask at the Los Angeles County area store. Instagram video shows “Silver Spoons” star speaking with Costco supervisor Jason, who tells him he won’t let him into the store because the state of California, Los Angeles County and Costco require masks and the guidelines have not changed. Haven’t seen the news? You have not seen the news, the actor is then heard answering. The incident comes amid confusion over updated Center of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that fully immunized Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings. case. Even with the new federal guidelines, local governments can choose to apply more stringent mandates. California state officials said they would assess the new guidelines, while the LA County Department of Health said masks are still necessary for anyone entering a business or a crowded indoor area. until new directives are issued. See the CDC’s updated mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

Last week Costco ad that, in light of the new CDC recommendations, only locations in the United States without state or local mask requirements will allow fully vaccinated customers to enter without a face mask without requiring proof of vaccination. In the video, Schroder then continues on about the people in power who “destroyed our state,” before calling on his supporters to get their reimbursements from Costco and cancel their memberships until the mask warrants are removed. Costco is simply complying with the law, says the Costco employee. The next day, Schroder posted a second Instagram video in which he addressed the Costco employee. “Jason, nothing personal. I’m not mad at you or anyone in a position like you who works for a living, ”says Schroder. “I understand that you follow their laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords. And sorry that I had to use you to do it. He then adds, “But I think independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings.” Ralphs and Food 4 Less will continue to demand masks despite new CDC guidelines

Schroder’s initial video drew negative reactions online, with numerous Twitter posts praising the Costco employee’s reaction to the incident, as well as the hashtag. #CostcoJason. Last year, Schrodermade made headlines when he donated to help bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people during an August 25 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



