Disneyland mask requirement is still in effect for now





ANAHEIM, Calif. Despite changing their mask policies for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando in Florida, Walt Disney Co. and Comcast NBCUniversal, respectively, still require visitors to wear masks outdoors at their California theme parks for the time being. What would you like to know Visitors are still required to wear masks outside at Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood

Following new CDC guidelines, Comcast and Disney lifted their exterior mask policy last week

The CDC said those vaccinated no longer need to wear a face mask or maintain social distancing in any setting

California still requires people to wear face masks, but the state will begin lifting its mandate on June 15 “The current Disneyland Resort guidelines, which require all guests aged 2 and over and cast members to wear masks, remain in effect until further notice,” a Disneyland spokesperson told Spectrum News. “The policies will be evaluated against national and local recommendations as soon as the guidelines are published.” A spokesperson for Universal said Universal Studios Hollywood will continue to operate under existing and improved health and safety protocols based on local government and health officials. “We will continue to review CDC guidance and move forward in the way that best suits our customers, our team members and our business,” said the spokesperson for Universal. Monday’s statements come after Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Florida last week, they updated their mask policies, making masks optional for visitors in common outdoor areas. Visitors are still required to maintain their physical distance and wear face masks on rides, attractions, shops, restaurants, and indoor venues, both. company policies said. The updated policy follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or physical distance in any environment, except as required by federal, state, and local regulations. Companies will make their own decisions. During Disney’s earnings call last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the CDC’s new mask guidelines “really big news for us” and could increase attendance at Walt Disney World. “[The] the advice we got from the CDC regarding those who have been vaccinated no longer necessarily need to wear masks, both outside and inside, is really big news for us, in especially if someone was in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on, ” Chapek said on the call. “It could be quite intimidating. So, we think it’s going to make an even more enjoyable experience. And we think that since we are now bringing a lot of people back to work, this is going to be an even bigger catalyst for the growth in attendance. . “ California health officials said on Monday that the state’s mask mandate would remain in place until June 15, before the state follows CDC guidelines. Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said the state’s mask policy would most likely change when he lifts most state coronavirus restrictions in mid-June, Associated Press reported.

