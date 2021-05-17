Locals get vaccinated at farmer’s market mental health event | Coronavirus

KANKAKEE Success at the Kankakee Farmers Market is normally measured in terms of fruits and vegetables, pastries and entertainment.
On Saturday, vaccinations were part of the market price and more than 100 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while at the market.
The Kankakee County Health Department administered 110 injections of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine over a four-hour period, as nurses and volunteers at AMITA St. Marys Hospital helped make Saturday a success .
If we could do 50, I was going to consider it a successful day, said Department of Health Administrator John Bevis.
They had originally planned to bring 100 doses and decided to get more after an early rush.
Some people who received the shot saw information about the pop-up on social media, he said, while others learned about it on their way to the tent and decided to do it. vaccinate.
The health department, in addition to running an adult immunization pop-up, was one of 17 providers who came to provide youth with advice and resources on mental wellness and self-care for open-mindedness and the well-being of young people Fest.
The wide range of other providers included the YMCA of Kankakee Region, the Community Balance Board, Clove Alliance and the Kankakee Public Library.
Pledge for Life Partnership, Project SUN and the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Life Education Office created the event as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
They were just trying to teach young people how to decompress, said Kankakee Farmer’s Market coordinator Katie Funk.
A list of locals played or demonstrated at the lookout throughout the morning; Lauren Beatty of Philo Collective offered yoga tips and students from LeeHan Martial Arts Academy demonstrated their techniques.
Funk said she didn’t know what to expect when it came to attendance as the event did not have a pre-registration.
It seemed like a big hit, she said.
There were 40-45 vendors in total. The market hadn’t hosted a big event like this with vendors along South Schuyler Avenue for about five years, according to Funk.
We love the opportunity to host community events so we hope to keep them safe. We just ask people to wear a mask and if they are vaccinated it is even better because then we can continue to develop this market to be bigger and better, she said.
Funk hoped that the market could accommodate more vaccination pop-ups in the future.
Even once a month I think that would be wonderful, said Funk.
The health department plans to do more vaccination sites at events so they can meet people where they are, according to Bevis.
It was a really good, successful first attempt to get out into the community and we were already looking down the road for other events that we could maybe pop up, Bevis said.
This week, the Illinois Department of Health and National Guard will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the First Church of the Nazarene. They will complete the second dose Moderna appointments, but new appointments and walk-in appointments are also welcome.
For those who wish to be vaccinated while on the move, Bevis said the state will provide a Johnson & Johnson pop-up vaccination tent during the hazardous waste collection on Saturday May 22 at Herscher High School.
So next week we have the opportunity to get a lot of people vaccinated, Bevis said.
