The Marksman dominates VOD, North Hollywood leads new titles





“Together Together”, “Above Suspicion” and “Chaos Walking” all made the top 10 lists, while Netflix’s # 1 track is “The Woman in the Window”.

Liam Neeson’s thriller “The Marksman” defied pandemic standards with a three-month theatrical window. Five months after its release, it’s now available for rent at the standard price of $ 5.99 after its Premium VOD debut in late April. He won first place on all calculated charts after the midweek shift. This includes FandangoNow, which ranks entries based on accrued income. That means he had more than triple the number of rentals as title # 2, “Person,” which still costs $ 19.99. In addition, VOD platforms have enjoyed continued success for familiar films, including “The Little Things”. Denzel Washington’s action title was # 1 in Spectrum, which, as usual, is lagging behind in reporting. Bleecker Street Of note this week are the debuts of three new titles, two of which are recent releases that went straight to standard pricing and generated immediate interest. “Together Together,” a comedy starring Patti Harrison and Ed Helms, and “French Exit” both enjoyed traction. The real breakthrough, however, is “North Hollywood,” apparently self-produced by its production company Illegal Civilization. Set in the skateboarding world of Southern California, the direct-to-VOD track (with a rental cost of $ 3.99 or $ 4.99, depending on the platform) is # 3 at Apple and has narrowly missed the top 10 on Google Play. Related Related “The Croods: A New Age” and “Above Suspicion,” which appeared on three maps, as well as “Chaos Walking,” which is still PVOD but now reduced to $ 14.99, also placed well. Of the Oscar titles, only “Promising Young Woman” and “Nomadland” continue to receive increased attention after the awards. Netflix is ​​bursting with new titles this week from disparate sources. Critically-criticized “Woman in the Window” took over in first place, dropping Sony Animation’s “The Mitchells vs the Machines” to second place. From there, it diversifies. At # 3 is South Africa’s “I Am All Girls”, a mystery in which a serial killer teams up with an investigator to destroy a child trafficking ring. “Jungle Beast: The Movie” is an animated film from Mauritania (and a South African production company) is # 4. “Ferry” at # 6 is a Belgian / Dutch crime thriller, while “ The Scary House, ”an Austrian horror film set in a haunted house, is at # 9. All four appear to be local productions acquired by the streamer, with the latter two available in non-English and dubbed versions. These projects are probably much less expensive for Netflix than many of their top national productions. Increasingly, its subscribers do not discriminate on the basis of origin. Apple tv Classified by number of transactions, with position on Monday, May 17 1. The sniper (Open road) – $ 19.99 2. Love and monsters (Paramount) – $ 4.99 3. North Hollywood (Illegal Civilization) – $ 3.99 4. Together together (Bleecker Street) – $ 6.99 5. The little things (Warner Bros.) – $ 5.99 6. Promising young woman (Universal) – $ 5.99 7. French release (Sony Pictures Classics) – $ 5.99 8. Pulp Fiction (Disney) – $ 2.99 9. Person (Universal) – $ 19.99 10. Walk in chaos (Lionsgate) – $ 14.99 FandangoNOW Ranked according to accumulated income from May 10 to 16 1. The sniper (Open road) – $ 5.99 2 persons (Universal) – $ 19.99 3. Raya and the last dragon (Disney) – $ 29.99 4. The little things (Warner Bros.) – $ 5.99 5. Walk in chaos (Liongate) – $ 14.99 6. Together together (Rue Bleeker) – $ 6.99 7. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $ 5.99 8. Tom and Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $ 19.99 9. Above suspicion (Lionsgate) – $ 5.99 10. Travelers (Lionsgate) – $ 19.99 google play Ranked by number of trades, with the daily position as of Monday, May 17 1. The sniper (Open road) – $ 5.99 2 persons (Universal) – $ 19.99 3. The Croods: a new age (Universal) – $ 5.99 4. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $ 19.99 5. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $ 5.99 6. The little things (Warner Bros.) – $ 5.99 7. Promising young woman (Tune-up) – $ 5.99 8. City of Lies (Saban) – $ 6.99 9. Walk in chaos (Lionsgate) – $ 14.99 10. Above suspicion (Altitude) – $ 5.99 Spectrum All priced at $ 6.99 unless otherwise noted, week of May 7-13 1. Small things (Warner Bros.) 2. Nomadland (Projector) 3. The virtuoso (Lionsgate) 4. Above suspicion (Altitude) 5. Travelers (Lionsgate) – $ 19.99 6. Percy vs. Goliath (Saban) 7. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) 8. News from the world (Universal) 9. Person (Universal) – $ 19.99 10. The Resort (Vertical) Netflix Movies Most viewed current ranking as of Monday May 17th; originals include both titles produced and acquired by Netflix 1. The woman at the window (Original Netflix 2021) 2. The Mitchells against the machines (Original Netflix 2021) 3. I am all girls (Original South African Netflix 2021) 4. Jungle Beat – The movie (Original Mauritian Animated Netflix 2021) 5. Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe (Release in theaters 2012) 6. Dead man on the ground (Release in theaters 2013) 7. Ferry (Original Netflix Belgium-Netherlands 2021) 8. Sleight (Release in theaters 2016)) 9. The strange house (Original Austrian Netflix 2021) 10. The whole truth (Release in theaters 2016) Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos