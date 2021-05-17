This Is Us star Justin Hartley marries Sofia Pernas – everything we know!



















May 17, 2021 – 11:05 p.m. CEST



Rebecca lewis Justin Hartlery married Sofia Pernas, 15 months after his divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause

Tit’s us star Justin Hartley is married! The 44-year-old married his old man The young and the restless co-star Sofia Pernas, less than a year after they were rumored to have started dating. Sources close to the couple said People that the happy couple “recently” got married. MORE: Chrishell Stause & Ex-Husband Justin Hartley: A Closer Look At Their Marriage, Relationship & Divorce Loading the player … WATCH: This Is Us Season Five Trailer They made their first red carpet appearance on Sunday and marriage rumors started to circulate as they both wore gold rings on their ring fingers. In October, Justin revealed to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith that despite the gossip surrounding his marital breakdown with Sell ​​Sunset Star Chrishell Stause, which was announced in November 2019, he refused to let it overshadow his new romance. “I’m really happy with my situation,” he said. “I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe.” The pair wore gold bands Justin shares his 15-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, actress Lindsay Hartley. Chrishell – who says she was told about the divorce via a text message from Justin – was honest about her feelings after their marriage ended and once told People: “I have a feeling everyone would be heartbroken. to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course, it’ll sting. “ Sofia and Justin started dating in 2020 Chrishell admitted the Sell ​​Sunset that she had been “blinded” by her decision, as she spoke to her friend and co-star Mary in a hotel room. “We had a fight that morning on the phone… we didn’t discuss things, and before we had a chance to figure anything out, he testified,” Chrishell said in tears. “I found out because he texted me that we were classified. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.” Find out more HELLO! American stories here







