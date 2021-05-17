Spotify wants to hire a Hollywood vet to oversee its podcasting studios





Spotify Technology SA is looking to hire a new head of its podcasting studios, an effort to better manage its growing portfolio of shows, according to people familiar with the matter. Content director Dawn Ostroff, who joined Spotify after a long career in the television industry, wants a Hollywood-born executive to oversee the release of the original podcasts from her studios, said the people, who asked. not to be identified while discussing an internal problem. . Spotify, the Swedish leader in music streaming, now produces hundreds of podcasts around the world, including original series in Germany, Japan and the Philippines. Dawn Ostroff Photographer: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Courtney Holt ran Spotify Studios after orchestrating the company’s push towards podcasting alongside CEO Daniel Ek and former CFO Barry McCarthy. Holt helped oversee the acquisition and integration of three studios, Gimlet Media, The Ringer and Parcast. The director of these three studios all reports to Holt, to whom Ostroff credits his help in signing a deal with Joe Rogan, host of the company’s most popular show. Spotify’s podcasting operation has multiplied in recent years and Ostroff wants to split the management into two parts. One person will oversee the studios and storytelling, and the company has hired a recruiter to identify potential candidates, the people said. It is not yet known whether Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Gimlet Media’s Lydia Polgreen and Parcast’s Max Cutler will report to this person. Holt doesn’t come from a programming background. He joined Spotify after stints at short video company Maker Studios, social network MySpace, and Universal Music Group. Ostroff asked Holt to take the lead in emerging formats and new types of audio, including Spotify’s live audio service, paid podcasts, and the pipeline of podcasts turned into movies and TV shows, the people said. . Ostroff and Holt declined to comment. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

