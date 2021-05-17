‘School of Rock’ stars date, fans panic





Music is the language of love and this is especially true of “School of Rock” stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli. The former actors, who were just kids when they appeared alongside funny Jack Black in the 2003 hit comedy, have found love in real life. After a fan of the film recently learned of the romance between Hale, who played singer Marta, and Massagli, who played security guard Frankie, she shared the news on TikTok. Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who were just kids when they starred in the 2003 hit comedy “School of Rock”, found love in real life. Age fotostock FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM ROCK SCHOOL ARE A COUPLE ?! the fan written on a video featuring multiple images of adult Hale and Massagli with their arms around each other. More fans of the film jumped into the comments to pass out in front of the adorable couple. “BRB I’m really crying because it’s so cute,” one said. “It honestly makes sense… He was the muscle and she was one of the singers. I love it. I send it,” wrote another. “Now it’s a spin-off movie that has to happen,” someone else suggested. “School of Rock” starred Black as a musician named Dewey Finn who claims to be a substitute teacher at an elite elementary school. After realizing how musically talented his students are, Dewey leads them to form a rock band and participate in a local battle of band competition. In 2015, the film was made into a Broadway musical with music by Tony winner Andrew Lloyd Webber. Related Hale and Massagli appear to have been dating since at least 2018 from what we can gather their Instagram photos. In fact, the most recent image Massagli posted shows him with Hale having fun on a boat. “Boat shape”, Massagli captioned le jolie coup. Although they stuck in each other’s lives, it seems that Hale and Massagli (who had a recurring role in “The Sopranos”) have both stopped acting. In 2019, Massagli graduated from the University of Miami Law School, while Hale identifies as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist in her Instagram bio. The couple reunited with several of their former “School of Rock” co-stars in 2018. Hale shared a photo from the reunion on Instagram, writing, “Seven School of Rockstars walks into a bar …”







