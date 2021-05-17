Robert montwaid, the restaurateur behind the recently opened Food work Chattahoochee, brings a food hall yet to be named in Atlanta underground, too much, Shaneel Lalani, the new owner of the downtown development, announced Monday.

We’re creating a destination for the community to enjoy, and these tenants represent the diverse mix of experiences we’ll bring to one of Atlantas’ most iconic properties, Lalani said. Underground Atlanta is in the center of downtown and we are committed to creating an exciting and happy place for our city. we’ve just started.

At the heart of the property along Lower Alabama Street, the 28,000 square feet The store’s food market will serve as the primary tenant for Underground Atlanta. The planned food hall will consist of around 21 vendors, with a mix of local and international dishes.

It will play on the property’s industrial design aesthetic with indoor and outdoor dining areas, including seats that spill into Kennys Alley, the soon-to-be-activated entertainment district with the adjacent masquerade slated to reopen for shows this summer.

Atlanta has a thriving dining scene with some of the country’s most notable restaurants and restaurateurs located here and there is an opportunity to bring this captivating and pleasurable experience to the palate in downtown Mondwaid, which is best known for the Mondwaid Market. Gansevoort in New York, said. At Underground Atlanta, we plan to showcase the city’s unique flavors and bring together a community of chefs to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Site demolition work has started on the food hall. Expect more detailed renderings and plans to be released this summer.

Soon also in Underground Future Showbar and Restaurant who revealed that it will open June 4, 2021. The 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ + restaurant, cabaret and dance bar will celebrate its official opening with a dining menu, weekly cabaret shows and dance parties on the Grand Dance Floor.

Future will be open for lunch and dinner, with plans for weekly lineup and events, including drag shows.