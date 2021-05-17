Each main actor (and their most famous role)

West Side Storyis an iconic musical that’s been adapted in many forms over and over again, but there might not be a version that excites fans more than Steven Spielberg’s take, which is set to premiere in December 2021 Returning to 1957, this classic tale will remain true to his heart.

However, of course, modern faces will join the cast and bring these dynamic characters back to the big screen. From familiar faces to new blood, viewers should get to know the cast before they dive in – watching some of their best work.

ten Corey Stoll: The Report (2019) – Available on Amazon Video

Corey Stoll is perhaps one of the most seasoned actors to join the cast, and he even has a Golden Globe nomination to his name. He is actually a fairly well-known television actor and plays Michael Prince onBillions.

However, if this is a movie you are looking for, fans should head toThe report,where he plays with Adam Driver. This biographical crime drama may be a whole different genre, but it’s a hidden gem that surrounds an investigation following post 9/11 CIA protocols. Additionally, Stoll is up front, who will play Lieutenant Schrank in Spielberg’s film.

9 Ana Isabelle: Imprisoned (2018) – Available on Amazon Video

This singer, dancer and actress is originally from Puerto Rico and is finally set to star in a blockbuster film directed by Spielberg himself. In 2018, however, she joined Laurence Fishburne for the thriller,Detained.

While this movie hasn’t really blown critics away, everyone has to start somewhere, and the movie could be a good introduction to familiarize yourself with the potential and talent of Ana Isabelle, who will play Rosalia inWest Side Story.

8 Jamie Harris: Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011) – Available on Apple TV

Jamie Harris has definitely spent time on many sets, from TV shows to movies, but his most famous might be when he joined the iconic cast and franchise forRise of the Planet of the Apes.He played Rodney, alongside James Franco and Andy Serkis.

It’s an entertaining and action-packed film where fans can also get acquainted with the actor who will play Rory inWest Side Story.With stellar reviews and an all-time action classic, this sci-fi movie will never disappoint.

7 Maddie Ziegler: The Fallout (2021) – Not yet released on streaming platforms

This young actress has been causing a stir on the internet in recent years and she has gained her fame by appearing inDancing moms.Since then, her career has exploded, from starring in music videos to finally hitting the big screen as an actress.

Before fans know her as Velma in this musical, they should go bingingThe consequences.It’s a hidden gem, but one that has great reviews, and Ziegler plays with Jenna Ortega. They play high school kids, tackling a school tragedy and its aftermath and how it affects friendships, family and values. Ziegler’s name will likely continue to grow in popularity. This movie is fairly new, but it should arrive on streaming services soon.

6 Ben Cook: Disney Newsies: The Broadway Musical! (2017) – Available on Disney +

If there’s anything fans should be watching in preparation for West Side Story, it’s probably more musicals! Ben Cook will play Mouthpiece in the adaptation of Spielberg, and he made his debut in this filmed live performance on Broadway of News, where he played Race.

With stellar reviews, this high school story is fun and entertaining, and frankly, could be a perfect feature double with Spielberg’s new film. Of course, this is a great way to get acquainted with Ben Cook and his full potential as well.

5 Brian D’Arcy James: Spotlight (2015) – Available on Netflix

Brian d’Arcy James could be a familiar face to any movie lover. He touched on television, including at13 reasons why,and has had important roles in major films, such asMolly’s game.He was also Shrek inShrek the Musical!

But enthusiastic fans should check out firstProjector.This biographical drama is certainly darker than any musical, but it’s well worth a watch. James plays with Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams, whose characters all work for the Boston Globe – and try to uncover a pedophilia scandal in the Catholic Church.

4 Curtiss Cook: Roxanne Roxanne (2017) – Available on Netflix

This actor is certainly not a new face, but he is best known for his small television roles or supporting characters in films, includingRoxanne Roxanne.A biographical musical drama is a perfect transition to getting to know this actor – and falling more in love with the music and the genre.

Set in the early 1990s, this film follows Roxanne Shante’s rise to become a hip-hop legend on the streets of New York City. Cook has a leading role in this drama, and will also have one inWest Side Storylike Abe.

3 Rita Moreno: West Side Story (1961) – Available on Amazon Video

Rita Moreno is an Oscar winner with over 150 acting credits under her belt, so there’s no doubt this movie should be a walk in the park for her. She will join this musical as Valentina. With numerous television programs to her credit, she also dazzles on the big screen.

In fact, she dazzled in the 1961 film adaptation ofWest Side Story,and there really isn’t a better movie to watch before seeing her again in 2021. She even received her Oscar for her role as Anita. There is no better time than now to watch this classic musical film.

2 Ariana DeBose: The Prom (2020) – Available on Netflix

This talented young actress is just making her big screen debut, but she’s no newbie to musicals. She played a role in the 2020 version ofHamilton,and actually had a pretty big role in the Netflix original,Prom,like Alyssa Greene.

This musical adaptation has a star-studded cast, and Ariana DeBose is one of the few newbies to try her hand at this big-screen version. With bright colors, dazzling outfits and eye-catching tunes, Prom is the perfect movie to get to know this flourishing actress.

1 Ansel Elgort: Baby Driver (2017) – Available on Amazon Video

Ansel Elgort might actually be the most famous face in the cast, and he’ll direct the film as Tony. While he has many huge roles up his sleeve, there really is no better frenzy thanBaby Driver.In it, Elgort is a getaway pilot who relies on music to get him through it all.

With a stellar soundtrack, an impressive cast, and a talented Elgort at the helm of the film, this film will keep fans entertained from start to finish – and will look forward to the new one more than ever before.West Side Storyadaptation.

