Actor Ricky Schroder accuses Costco employee of denying him entry without a mask





item Former “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” actor Ricky schroder shared video of a confrontation with a California Costco employee who would not let him enter the store without a mask. Since Coronavirus pandemic started, stores required customers to wear some kind of face covering so they could shop. Many do so in accordance with their respective states’ mandates on masks and public assembly spaces. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that fully vaccinated Americans can do without masks and social distancing , with some exceptions. That was the crux of the argument made by a visibly upset Schroder as he approached a Costco employee, who identified himself as front-end supervisor Jason, outside a store in California. “Why don’t you let me in?” the actor asks in the video which was shared on its social networks. “In the state of California and Los Angeles County… and Costco, there hasn’t been a change in our policy,” the employee explains. When Schroder argues that the CDC has released new mask wearing guidelines and Costco has joined with a handful of other retailers in dropping their face coverage requirements, the employee corrects him by noting that all of Costco’s sites still adhere to state-issued mask warrants, which in California are still in place. USA today reports that Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said the nationwide rule change only applies to “places where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.” “Costco always goes above and beyond in staying within the law and the mandate in California hasn’t changed,” Jason explains politely, noting that it’s possible the rule might change in June, but his hands are currently tied. “Oh, if they grant that to us, our kings? The people in power? Are you going to listen to these people?” Schroder laughs. “They destroyed our economy, they destroyed our culture, they destroyed our state and you are just going to listen to their rules.” The star then turned the camera around to implore her supporters to boycott Costco until they removed the mask warrants in every location. “I get my refund, I get my refund from Costco,” he says. “I suggest everyone in California get their reimbursement from Costco. Forfeit your Costco membership until they remove it.” Jason concludes the interaction by noting that “Costco is just complying with the law.” Representatives for the chain of stores did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Schroder, however, shared a tracking video on his Facebook page where he apologized if he made the employee uncomfortable, but explained that he felt his larger point was worth making the scene. “Jason, nothing personal, I’m not mad at you or anyone in a position like you who works for a living. I understand that you follow their laws and rules,” says Schroder. “I was trying to make a point to their business leaders and I’m sorry I had to use you to do it. If I hurt your feelings, I apologize, but I think independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people. feelings.”

