Ant-Man 3 director shares film-prep pic using Mandalorian tech





Peyton Reed is the latest MCU director to implement The Mandalorian’s groundbreaking StageCraft technology, following Taika Waititi on Thor 4.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is configured to use the same film technology The Mandalorian uses. Peyton Reed, the director of the The ant Man films at Marvel, also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian‘s second season: “Chapter 10: The Passenger” and “Chapter 16: The Rescue.” On the set of The Mandalorian, Reed used ILM’s cutting-edge virtual production technology known as StageCraft, which allows filmmakers to project a computer-generated background to capture behind closed doors and gives actors the feeling of working on set. real in an environment known as volume. Reed was in pre-production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania filming is slated to begin in summer 2021. The film has already cast Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang the Conqueror and Weird Star Kathryn Netwon was cast as Cassie Lang, a role previously played by Abby Ryder Forston in the first two The ant Man films and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel announced the film as part of Phase 4 and set its release date for February 17, 2023. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Ant-Man 3s Villain Shows Scott Lang Has The MCU’s Weirdest History Peyton reed tweeted a photo of the on-going prep work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from Pinewood Studios. The caption reads “Welcome to the Volume”, referring to the massive, curved LED screens that make up the StageCraft environment. In the photo, Reed appears to be on a snow-capped mountain, but it’s unclear if she’s a tease from a plot location or just a test environment. With the COVID-19 pandemic still taking place in parts of the world, ILM’s StageCraft Volume technology allows filmmakers to start their productions in closed sets safely without having to sacrifice impressive visuals and backgrounds. Reed isn’t the only Marvel director to implement this technology. Taika Waititi, who helmed the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, uses the same technology throughout Thor: love and thunder, which is currently filming in Australia. StageCraft will also allow Reed to incorporate his actors into very different environments and allow them to react more easily in an immersive space. One of the biggest benefits of StageCraft technology is that it allows actors to see and react to their surroundings, instead of having to imagine everything when working on a green screen. Reed could use the technology to bring the Quantum Realm to life or to present various points in time and space over which Kang the Conqueror may rule or otherwise exist. The ant Man the films highlighted a unique aspect of character power, with the first film placing a heavy emphasis on ants and the sequel emphasizing lots of jokes and visuals on different aspects of character size change.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawill likely delve deeper into quantum technology and the various worlds of the Quantum Realm, which seems like a perfect use for the new filming technology that Reed has shown in his image. Next: What The Ant-Man 3s Quantumania Title Really Means Source: Peyton reed/ Twitter Karl Urban welcomes Jensen Ackles to Boys Season 3 in BTS Photo

